There’s Christmas season, archery season, pheasant season, big game season, and all kinds of other seasons that identify special events or pastimes. One of my favorites, though not often talked about, is the sagebrush wildflower season. This season defines a time when a short stroll through sagebrush country yields a myriad of colors and shapes to anyone paying a little attention.
Sagebrush is an iconic plant of the mountain west, but its drab grey-green leaves provide foliage only a botanist can love. Nevertheless, this foliage can conceal a wonderful variety of flowers. From a highway, these sagebrush landscapes may appear uniform and uninteresting. However, they are composed of diverse plant assemblages that change with soil type, slope, aspect, and geomorphic characteristics that influence soil-water relations. It takes little effort this time of year to notice and appreciate the diversity of plants, especially the wildflowers.
Surprisingly, many stunning wildflowers within the shrub-steppe are often found on thin-soiled basalt formations that have poor water-holding capacity. These lithosols support a variety of beautiful species including bitterroot, buckwheat, and penstemon.
Depending on precipitation and elevation, eastern Idaho’s sagebrush wildflower season generally runs from mid-April until early June; it often starts later and extends longer at higher elevations. Bingham County residents don’t have to travel very far to take in some of the blooms. A short drive to the sagebrush-covered hills east of Blackfoot or the sagebrush areas west of town is all that’s needed to find numerous wildflowers.
Many annual and perennial wildflowers (including phlox, paintbrush, buckwheats, fleabanes and locoweeds) thrive in the spaces between shrubs and bunchgrasses. Sagebrush and other shrubs play an important role in capturing litter and providing shade, which influences other components of the plant community. Cryptobiotic soil crusts in this system also play a crucial role in fixing nutrients and retaining soil stability, which in turn influences the ability of different plant species to germinate and become established. Cryptobiotic crusts serve as a protective layer and are composed of lichens, mosses and algae. Without this protective layer, bare ground is susceptible to rapid erosion by wind and water, and provides an ideal site for invasive plants to establish. When the system is intact, the resulting wildflower assemblages are striking.
The diversity of sagebrush wildflowers in eastern Idaho’s sagebrush uplands is truly amazing. From bright orange globe mallow to the subdued pinks of paintbrush, it seems like every color under the rainbow is represented. Even within a plant species we can witness different colored blooms. Phlox is one of the earliest flowering plants in sagebrush country and its flowers can be white or violet-blue or something in between. Cactus blossoms can be a sparkling white or bright pink-red.
Although this column deals with flowers, another term for these wonderful plants is “forb.” A forb is an herbaceous flowering plant that is not a graminoid (grass, sedge, or rush). Forbs/flowers are not only enjoyable to look at but they provide many insect and wildlife species, including sage-grouse, with a critically important food source during spring. For many reasons, few species of wildflowers (forbs) have been included in traditional sagebrush restoration efforts in the western United States although this seems to be improving with increasing attention placed on the conservation of sage-grouse and native pollinators.
Before you head out to admire our wildflowers, let me offer a couple of words of caution. Sagebrush wildflower season marks the beginning of tick season. Rattlesnakes are also starting to move about and so some care is necessary to avoid both. Remember to bring plenty of water, especially if you plan on hiking, and a first aid kit and hiking staff are always good to take along.