Last week’s column discussed the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) response to declining sage-grouse populations. In the broader scheme, BLM is responsible for managing sage-grouse habitat while state fish and wildlife agencies are responsible for managing grouse populations.
The BLM has not enjoyed much success in conserving and enhancing sage-grouse habitat, but have state agencies fared any better?
State fish and wildlife agencies manage or conserve sage-grouse populations in three general ways: regulating harvest, monitoring and assessing populations, and working with federal partners (e.g., BLM) and others to ensure that land management actions do not harm sage-grouse habitat.
By the late 1990s it became obvious to anyone paying attention that sage-grouse were in trouble. Scientists briefed the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (WAFWA, an organization that includes all western state and provincial fish and wildlife agencies) on the situation and WAFWA responded. WAFWA asked western states to collaborate on a range-wide analysis of sage-grouse habitat and populations. The association encouraged individual states to work more closely with federal agencies to stress the importance of maintaining sagebrush habitats. State and federal agencies increased research to better understand causes of declines and identify possible solutions.
We are now about 25 years down the road from the recognition that sage-grouse were in trouble. Over the course of that time, states have taken several actions that might affect grouse numbers. In addition to expanding research and monitoring, hunting was curtailed or closed in most states. Colorado closed two popular hunting units because of habitat loss and declining populations. Nevada reduced season lengths across several hunt units, closed some, and provided 40 percent fewer grouse hunting permits on the Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge. Oregon reduced the number of permits available to hunters for the 2020 season. Sage grouse hunting remains closed in parts of Idaho, Wyoming, the Dakotas, California, and Washington.
Idaho, once a major stronghold for sage-grouse that offered generous seasons and bag limits, eventually moved to one bird per day for either a 2- or 7-day season, depending on the unit. Some units were closed completely. Last year Idaho implemented a very questionable tag system for sage-grouse.
State monitoring continues to document declining sage-grouse numbers range-wide, but, in some cases, states falsely claim that low grouse numbers are due to a population “cycle.” Research has largely been relegated to universities and federal agencies.
Federal agencies have continued to promote some projects likely to harm sage-grouse. Sadly, these projects are seldom criticized and sometimes supported by state agencies. As an example, an Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) official recently predicted that a very problematic BLM project “should improve the resilience of the Sand Creek Desert’s sage steppe habitats that sustains not only iconic populations of mule deer, sage-grouse, elk and moose, but important ranching operations as well.” The statement appears to ignore the agency’s own research that concluded “Burning created a long-term negative impact on nesting habitat …” and disregards the fact that IDFG was adamantly opposed to this project just a few years ago.
Some state legislatures have also become involved with the sage-grouse issue. In 2017, the Wyoming Legislature passed a controversial law allowing private game farms to collect sage-grouse eggs and raise chicks in captivity despite concern that legislators were ignoring information on sage-grouse captive-rearing and reproduction. That legislature is currently considering a bill to extend these efforts. Last year an Idaho legislator introduced a similar bill. Like the Wyoming legislation, the Idaho bill ignores input from scientists. It did not pass but the bill is being considered again this year.
State agencies appear to value politically palatable actions over biologically meaningful efforts. Hunters and wildlife enthusiasts should be deeply disappointed in the states’ efforts to date.