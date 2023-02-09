It had been a long day and I was slowly working my way from deep inside the Owyhees. I was worn out and a little hungry. There were several more hours of travel ahead before reaching a town that might have a motel and restaurant and I wasn’t looking forward to the trip.
Fortunately, I was comfortable just calling it a day and setting up camp in the sagebrush because I always travel with a “Plan B.” That is, making sure my truck has enough supplies for setting up a comfortable camp and having something to eat. I enjoyed a leisurely trip home the next morning.
Much has been written about supplies necessary for a safe hunting or hiking trip. It seems like we often overlook the fact that many outdoor adventures involve considerable back country travel by truck, SUV, or UTV and the gear necessary to help us confidently deal with unexpected situations.
Vehicle gear will differ from one person to the next depending on the needs of the individual, type of travel, and relative remoteness of the area. Nevertheless, it’s important to not get carried away because a lot of stuff can be carried in a truck and if you overdo it your vehicle will look like a traveling junk store. Your gear should be able to be stowed neatly in your vehicle’s storage compartments, under the back seat, and/or in a small portable storage locker. I break my gear down into four groups: travel, camping, food/water, and miscellaneous and normally keep most of this equipment in my truck throughout the year. Some miscellaneous stuff is seasonal.
For traveling, I include a first aid kit, small shovel, tow rope, jumper cables, two flashlights with extra batteries, a tire pressure gauge, small tool set, and, of course, toilet paper.
I try to anticipate a variety of camping conditions but always include two knives, sleeping bag, tent (or tarp), matches (or lighter), bug repellant, raincoat, jacket or vest, and ax (or hatchet).
Emergency food consists of dehydrated meals, instant soup, hot drinks (instant coffee, hot chocolate), food for my dog, and water (at least 2 full water bottles). I also include a cooking utensil for heating water and preparing food and a fork and spoon.
I have been guilty of overstuffing my vehicle with miscellaneous gear to the point where it was difficult finding what I needed. Now, I limit this gear to binoculars, a waterproof camera, sunscreen, a dog leash, collapsible hiking poles, personal locator device, and bug repellant. I include bear spray if I think I might end up hiking and/or camping in bear country. In winter, I bring along chemical hand warmers and extra gloves.
At least once a year I inventory my vehicle gear, replacing batteries, sharpening knives and hatchet, and rotating or replacing food and water as necessary. I can’t anticipate all potential problems but carrying enough equipment can help me travel safely and confidently in Idaho’s backcountry.
A few years ago, I was traveling along a backcountry road in my UTV and came across four men walking along the road. They told me that their truck had broken down about four miles away and were looking for a spot to call for help. They all had cell phones but not much else. I explained that they had at least 5 miles to go before they could make a call but that my hunting partner or I would check on them on our way out later that day. They weren’t in any danger and I figured the walk might reinforce the need to be prepared. Don’t be like these guys and don’t just depend on your cell phone for emergencies.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.