It had been a long day and I was slowly working my way from deep inside the Owyhees. I was worn out and a little hungry. There were several more hours of travel ahead before reaching a town that might have a motel and restaurant and I wasn’t looking forward to the trip.

Fortunately, I was comfortable just calling it a day and setting up camp in the sagebrush because I always travel with a “Plan B.” That is, making sure my truck has enough supplies for setting up a comfortable camp and having something to eat. I enjoyed a leisurely trip home the next morning.


Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

