Let’s add some balance to last week’s column and ensure everyone understands that not all things that sting are troublemakers. There are numerous beneficial wasps and other stinging insects but I’ll focus on the two most common and well-recognized in our area, the honeybee and bumblebee. Both are important pollinators.
Eight species of honeybees are recognized, but the western honeybee is the species most familiar to us. Although many may find this surprising, the honeybee is not a native insect. In 1622, European colonists brought the German honeybee to America followed later by the Italian honeybee, and others. Coincidently, many of the crops that depend on western honeybees for pollination were also imported beginning in colonial times. Escaped swarms (“wild” honey bees, but actually feral) spread rapidly as far as the Great Plains usually preceding the colonists. Honeybees did not cross the Rocky Mountains; instead, they were transported by the Mormon pioneers to Utah in the late 1840s, and by ship to California in the early 1850s.
Honeybees collect nectar to create honey. The bees’ bodies break down the nectar into the simple sugars, fructose and glucose. This material is tucked into a honeycomb cell and the bees then beat their wings rapidly to reduce the moisture and thicken the substance. When complete, the bees cap the cell with beeswax.
Worker bees are all female and make up 99% of each hive’s population. Unlike the wasps I discussed last week, the worker bee’s stinger is barbed and will stick into the skin of a stinging victim. The honeybee dies after stinging because she tears herself away from the stinger leaving the venom sack still pumping venom into her victim.
The notorious Africanized honey bees (or “killer bees”) are hybrids between European stock and the East African lowland subspecies. They are often more aggressive than European honeybees and do not create as much of a honey surplus, but are more resistant to disease and are better foragers.
Bumblebees are common native bees and over 45 species occur in North America. In spring, queens emerge from underground where they have spent the winter and look for a nest site, often using a mouse nest or rodent burrow. Bumblebees visit flowers for the nectar and pollen, and once their eggs have hatched, they use those plant resources to feed larval worker bees. Bumblebees can generate heat with their flight muscles, and queens will use this ability to incubate their brood and speed up development of the workers. After the first generation of workers hatches, the empty cocoons may be used for short-term storage of nectar, but bumblebees do not make and store large quantities of honey like honeybees.
The bumblebee queen produces a few generations of workers during the summer. By late fall, the colony has died out except for a few final workers and males, and the new queens burrow into the ground to wait for the following spring.
Bumblebees can be separated into three different classes of proboscis (tongue) length: short, medium, and long. This variation in tongue size allows different species of bees to visit different sizes and shapes of flowers. A few of the short-tongued species, however, manage to feed on long-tube flowers by “nectar robbing”, that is biting holes in the flowers and extracting the nectar through the holes.
Bumblebees and honeybees are threatened by human activities such as habitat fragmentation, pesticide use, and loss of floral resources. In the past few years, it appears that two species of bumblebees have gone extinct in the United States.
You can enjoy watching these bees without much worry of getting stung. Planting a diversity of flowers will help support these important insects.