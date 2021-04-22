An invitation to join a friend and fish one of his favorite rivers was all the encouragement my grandson Jake and I needed to plan a 5-day fishing/camping adventure to Utah and Colorado. While planning our trip, we noticed that Dinosaur National Monument lay along our route so we included it on our itinerary. The forecast predicted wonderful weather all week and fishing reports were encouraging. “What could go wrong?” was perhaps a question we should have considered more seriously before departing.
Jake and I took along our traveling companion, a German short-haired pointer also named Jake. At the end of the trip’s first day, we found an idyllic camp site in northern Utah. The pleasant weather, lack of bugs, and peaceful surroundings held no portent of the challenges that would soon befall us.
The next day, a very helpful Park Service employee told us the Monument’s remote camp sites along the Green River were accessible but cautioned us to bring mosquito spray because the bugs were annoying. This may have been the understatement of the year.
An exceptionally scenic drive eventually led to camp sites along the Green River. Only one or two other groups were in the area so we had our choice of spots. Remembering the mosquito warning, we selected a picturesque upland site at the base of a tall cliff; light breezes, pleasant temperatures, and not a bug in sight. Everything seemed perfect.
After setting up camp, the three of us enjoyed a pleasant hike to the river, finally reaching a somewhat muddy shoreline providing a spectacular view. Our dog wanted to swim and I could see no harm in that so I let him play in the water. As he romped through one of the muddier sections of shore, an ominous cloud drifted up behind him. Within seconds we were surrounded by a swirling mass of mosquitos, literally out for blood. The three of us hurried back to camp, assuming we would leave those blood-sucking bugs behind. We were wrong. The mosquito cloud followed us back.
My grandson jumped into the truck while I put our muddy dog in his kennel in the pickup’s shell-covered bed and closed the door. Then I entered what I assumed was a mosquito-free truck cab. Wrong again. I found Jake frantically smashing bugs and I immediately joined the festivities. The more we killed the more there seemed to be. Soon our windows were a ghoulish mix of blood and mosquito body parts.
I checked on our dog as soon as mosquito numbers outside the truck appeared to subside. It was lucky that I did because unbeknownst to me there was a small hole in the shell’s window screen and mosquitos were streaming in. Poor Jake, he was bitten so badly his face had started to swell so I quickly brought him up front with us. We were a pitiful bunch — wet, muddy, bug-bitten, and hungry.
Our cooking gear and food lay tantalizingly close on a nearby picnic table. It wouldn’t take long to put things together but the mosquitos were still swarming. Finally, hunger drove me to frantically cook our evening meal. It wasn’t the finest camp meal I ever prepared but it may have been the fastest, and included some unwanted mosquito protein.
Hours passed before the three of us could scramble for our bug-proof tent and sleeping bags. We drifted off to sleep to the buzzing of bugs.
The next morning broke sunny and pleasant, giving no hint of the battle that occurred the night before. We leisurely ate breakfast, broke camp, and headed to the Colorado fishing hotspot, wearier, wiser, and itchier than when we arrived. Oh yeah, the fishing was good.