Did you know that the longest river in North America that does not ultimately reach the ocean is a fairly short drive from Bingham County? The Bear River is the largest tributary of the Great Salt Lake and flows through mountains, valleys, and farmlands southeast of Bingham County. The river traverses northern Utah, southwestern Wyoming, and southeastern Idaho, on its roughly 350-mile journey to the Great Salt Lake.
The Bear River begins in northeastern Utah on the north side of the high Uinta Mountains. From its source, the river flows north cutting across the southwest corner of Wyoming, then winding along the Utah-Wyoming state line as it flows north. The river turns northwest into Idaho’s Bear Lake County, and flows through the Bear Lake Valley past Montpelier. At Soda Springs, the Bear River turns suddenly south, flowing past Preston in the broad Cache Valley, essentially making a large inverted U around the north end of the Wasatch Range. It re-enters northern Utah and is impounded to form Cutler Reservoir where it collects the Little Bear River from the south. From the west end of Cutler Reservoir, it flows south through the Bear River Valley of Utah before emptying into the mud flats of a broad bay on the east side of the Great Salt Lake, approximately 10 miles southwest of Brigham City.
The Bear River and surrounding area in Idaho offer many outdoor opportunities. The river is popular with anglers, but sections of it contain special rules so the fishing regulations should be consulted. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game stocked the river with 2,752 rainbow trout in March 2021. Additionally, Oneida and Alexander reservoirs occur along the Bear River and support smallmouth bass, walleye, yellow perch, and catfish as well as trout. The river and reservoirs are also popular with campers and boaters.
For birding enthusiasts, the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge is located in northern Utah, where the Bear River flows into the Great Salt Lake. This Refuge protects marshes and wetlands found at the mouth of the Bear River; these marshes are the largest freshwater component of the Great Salt Lake ecosystem. The refuge supports an incredible diversity of shorebirds and waterfowl and provides an ideal site for hiking and birding.
One of the more interesting characteristics of the Bear River is its unique historical and geological setting; road markers and waypoints can make your visit a truly educational experience.
The Bear River was once a tributary of the Snake River, but about 14,500 years ago, lava flows near Soda Springs began to divert the Bear River into ancient Lake Bonneville. This sudden influx of water caused Bonneville to overflow at Red Rock Pass. This pass, in southern Bannock County, marks the spillway of Lake Bonneville. The Bonneville flood was a catastrophic event with a maximum discharge about three times the average flow of the Amazon River.
The Bear River area was inhabited by the Shoshone people. Fur trappers from the Hudson’s Bay Company began to penetrate the area as early as 1812. The Mormon Trail crossed the Bear River south of Evanston, Wyoming and the California and Oregon Trails followed the Bear River north out of Wyoming to Fort Hall. On January 29, 1863 U.S. Army troops attacked a Shoshone winter village along the Bear River near present day Preston, killing many of its inhabitants. This unwarranted attack is now known known as the Bear River Massacre.
Visitors can learn much more about the area at The National Oregon/California Trail Center in Montpelier. Observation points and interpretive signs for the Bear River Massacre and Red Rock Pass provide additional information about this fascinating river and its surrounding area.