Nature likes to remodel. Hurricanes, floods, fire, and so on can change the environmental landscape quickly and over large areas.
Nature uses another tool to affect change in relatively small areas, the beaver pond. Beavers are a “keystone” species, meaning their wetland-creating activities support many other species. In lakes and rivers with deep water, beavers may use bank burrows and lodges, otherwise beavers build dams to provide ponds as protection against predators and access to food during winter. Beavers normally work at night and are prolific builders, carrying mud and stones with their fore-paws and wood between their teeth.
Beavers start construction by diverting the stream to lessen the water’s flow pressure by using branches and logs pushed into the mud of the stream bed to form the dam’s base. Then sticks, bark, rocks, mud, grass, leaves, and other available material are used to build the remainder of the dam. A minimum water level of 2-3 feet is necessary to keep the underwater beaver lodge entrance from being blocked by ice. Beavers begin building the lodge once the dam has flooded enough area to a suitable depth to provide protection for the lodge.
Trees up to 3 feet in diameter may be used to construct a dam, although the average is 4 to 12 inches. There are recorded cases of beavers felling trees up to 148 feet tall and 45 inches in diameter.
Beaver ponds can provide nurseries for trout and salmon. They are also beneficial to frog and toad populations, likely because they provide areas for larvae to mature in warmer, well-oxygenated water. A study in Alberta, Canada, showed that beaver ponds supported almost six times more newly metamorphosed wood frogs, 29 times more western toads and 24 times more boreal chorus frogs than on nearby free-flowing streams.
Beaver dams also help songbird populations by stimulating the growth of plant species important to songbirds and generally enhancing habitat. The presence of beaver dams has been shown to be associated with an increased diversity of songbirds.
Beaver ponds help build and restore wetlands which improve downstream flood control, plant and animal biodiversity, water quality, and erosion control. A recent study of beaver pond hydrology reported increased groundwater storage and regional water balance which can certainly be beneficial during drought.
Many ranchers value beaver ponds because they enhance water and forage for livestock. After restoring beaver, one Idaho rancher reported that his ranch and surrounding public lands experienced an increase in wet meadows, healthy riparian habitat, and floodplains that are more resilient to fire, drought, and erosion. Lew Pence, who worked for the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service, said “I think beavers, in conjunction with proper grazing management, are the most economical way to bring these badly eroded riparian areas back to health”.
Additionally, a recent study concluded that increased vegetation productivity resulting from conservation-oriented grazing or exclosures and high amounts of beaver activity is equivalent to moving conventionally-grazed, low-gradient sites without beaver up at least 850 feet in elevation or increasing annual precipitation by almost 10 inches.
Beaver ponds may not always be a good thing and do present some challenges. Ponds can be disruptive; flooding may cause property damage and can wash out railroad tracks and roads. When a beaver dam bursts the resulting flash flood may overwhelm a culvert.
In his book “Journal of a Trapper,” Osborne Russell reported much of his beaver trapping occurred east of the Snake River Plain. That was prime beaver country in the 1830s, and many areas still provide good beaver habitat today. If you want to view beaver ponds, the higher country stretching from Mink Creek to the South Fork of the Snake offers plenty of opportunity.