It’s the 39th anniversary of the Borah Peak earthquake. It was Friday, Oct. 28, and I was there.
A few days earlier I walked into a conference room where several geologists were huddled over an aerial photo showing what they thought might be a geological feature, perhaps even an undiscovered fault. One of their concerns was that it was within a few miles of a nuclear reactor complex. I told the group that I knew where a cave was that went right under this feature. They all got quite excited over this bit of information, so I promised to lead the group on a field trip on Oct. 28.
We arrived at the cave around 8 a.m., grabbed some flashlights and headed into the bowels of the earth. I was last in line. Two things happened as I entered. First, a few bats started flying about then I heard the blast of a siren. The geologists were making their way into the cave but I quickly walked back out to check on the noise. Outside the cave mouth the siren appeared to be coming from a reactor site a few miles away, so I immediately dismissed it as some kind of exercise and returned to the cave.
After the geologists had their fill of geology, we headed back to Idaho Falls, having no idea that we had just experienced the largest earthquake to strike Idaho. The 1983 Borah Peak earthquake occurred at 8:06 a.m. The shock measured 6.9 on the moment magnitude scale (7.3 on the Richter scale). It was the most violent earthquake in the lower 48 states since the 1959 Hebgen Lake earthquake in southwest Montana.
The quake originated along the Lost River Fault below Idaho’s tallest mountain, Borah Peak, at a depth of almost 10 miles. The Lost River Range is a fault-block mountain range. Like other basin and range mountains, these mountains were basically formed by multiple earthquakes over millions of years. The quake pushed the Lost River Mountains upward while dropping the Thousand Springs Valley lower. Overall, the mountains and valley shifted apart nearly 14 feet in some places. Aftershocks were felt for a year later; nearly 10 months later, a 5.4 aftershock was recorded on Aug. 22, 1984.
The 1983 earthquake also caused new springs and sand cones to develop north and east of Chilly Buttes (west of Highway 93 in Thousand Springs Valley). Sand cones are groundwater eruptions that develop a cone or tubular opening.
The first clue we had that something momentous had occurred was after we returned to Idaho Falls and were walking into our office building. Someone walking by asked the geologists about the earthquake. They thought the question was part of a practical joke cooked up by co-workers who knew why we traveled to the site that morning. When my colleagues finally realized that they had missed out on a significant earthquake they were devastated. You see, the epicenter was located along the fault between the towns of Mackay and Challis. When it hit, we were in a cave roughly 60 miles from the epicenter and we felt — nothing. The sound I heard when entering the cave did come from the nearby reactor complex. The earthquake tripped seismic sensors in the EBR-II reactor shutdown system, causing a reactor scram. Geologists later told me that the cave likely acted as a shock absorber and cushioned us from the quake.
A visitor site a few miles north of Mackay Reservoir along Highway 93 provides a great view of the scarp from the Mt. Borah quake as it extends for 21 miles, generally paralleling the base of the Lost River Range. It’s well worth a visit.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
