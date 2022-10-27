It’s the 39th anniversary of the Borah Peak earthquake. It was Friday, Oct. 28, and I was there.

A few days earlier I walked into a conference room where several geologists were huddled over an aerial photo showing what they thought might be a geological feature, perhaps even an undiscovered fault. One of their concerns was that it was within a few miles of a nuclear reactor complex. I told the group that I knew where a cave was that went right under this feature. They all got quite excited over this bit of information, so I promised to lead the group on a field trip on Oct. 28.


Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.