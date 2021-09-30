White is the color of winter, there is no doubt in my mind although I might get an argument from residents of southern states. Green is the color of spring and who could argue with that? Red defines summer — the color of roses, cherries, and apples. But what about autumn, a time of many colors as fall foliage puts on its annual show before winter? I believe autumn is defined by a single color, yellow. This is the color of late maturing flowers that provide important food sources for wildlife and insects and are a last hurrah before the dull gray of early winter sets in. There are three plants that usher in the fall for me and each has a unique and interesting story. I’ll explain in this and the following two columns.
Starting in about mid-August, Bingham County residents are inundated with a profusion of large yellow flowers on tall stalks growing along roadsides, adjacent to fences, and pretty much everywhere else a seed might take hold. These are sunflowers and they are an incredibly important plant for people and wildlife.
Sunflowers undergo an interesting growth phenomenon. While blooming, sunflower plants face the sun to gain more sunlight for photosynthesis. This phenomenon is called heliotropism. It continues for a short time while the plant blooms and young sunflower heads track the sun. By the time they are mature, sunflowers generally stop moving and face east allowing them to be warmed by the rising sun and, thus, attract insects. The movement of sunflowers through heliotropism happens because, as the sunflower follows the sun, the opposite side of the sunflower stem accumulates growth hormones causing growth which redirects the sunflower.
There are about 70 species of annual and perennial sunflowers. Sunflowers were first domesticated by Native Americans 3,000–5,000 years ago in what is now Mexico and the southern United States. Domestic sunflower seeds have been found in Mexico dating to 2100 BC.
Sunflowers were brought to Europe in the 16th century. In Russia, these flowers were developed and grown on an industrial scale for oilseed. Russia then reintroduced this oilseed cultivation process to North America in the mid-20th century and North America began its commercial era of sunflower production and breeding.
Sunflowers attract many different beneficial pollinators (e.g., honeybees, bumblebees) and other insects known to feed on and control pests that could be harmful to crops. Birds, small mammals, white-tailed deer, and even racoons feed on the seeds.
The seed and sprouts of the common sunflower (the species we most often encounter) have many medicinal uses. The edible seed and the sprout contain nutrients and many antioxidants such as phenolic acids, flavonoids, and vitamins. So, the common sunflower can provide antioxidant effects which serve as a protective against cellular damage. Their phytochemical constituents, which include phenolic acids, flavonoids, and vitamin E, have many potential health benefits. The sunflower seed and sprout also have high concentrations of vitamins A, B, and C and are high in niacin. They contain minerals including calcium, potassium and iron. Some reports suggest sunflower seed may produce antidiabetic effects by helping to control glucose levels. The bioactive peptides of the common sunflower are known to have antihypertensive effects. Sunflower oil also helps in anti-inflammatory activity, prevents gastric damage, and is a therapeutic alternative in the healing process for microscopical and clinical wounds.
Pretty impressive, right? And there’s more. Sunflowers are an import food for everything from chickadees to bumblebees. Both pheasants and sharptailed grouse relish sunflower seeds and I’ve enjoyed some great bird hunting adjacent to sunflower fields. One more thing before we leave this sunny topic. The Jerusalem artichoke, grown by many local gardeners, is nothing more than a species of sunflower.