Now back to the yellow of autumn. The second key plant that for me is a harbinger of fall is goldenrod and it’s often incorrectly linked to hay fever. The pollen causing this allergic reaction is actually produced mainly by ragweed, blooming at the same time as the goldenrod but, unlike goldenrod, it’s pollinated by wind.
There are many species of goldenrod but the one most familiar to Bingham County residents is Canada goldenrod, found throughout the United States and much of Canada. This species is an herbaceous perennial with stems that normally grow 2-4 feet but sometimes reach a height of 6 feet. The lanceolate to broadly linear shaped leaves are alternately arranged on the stems. Leaves are 4-6 inches long and about 1 inch wide and often prominently toothed. The stems have lines of white hairs. Flowers have yellow rays arranged into small heads on branched pyramidal shaped inflorescences. Flowering can occur from July to October depending on location. Goldenrod has a rhizomatous growth habit, which can produce large colonies of clones. This species can commonly be found growing on disturbed sites, along dry road sides, and within moist thickets. It occurs in a variety of habitats and typically is one of the first plants to colonize an area after disturbance (such as fire) but rarely persists once shrubs and trees become established.
Unlike ragweed and many other plants, goldenrod pollen is too heavy and sticky to be blown far from the flowers, and so the plant is mainly pollinated by insects. Although goldenrod attracts a variety of insects, it is preferred as a nectar source by paper wasps (remember those guys from a previous column?). Aside from wasps, it is also commonly used by honeybees and bumblebees. Goldenrod is not usually used by monarchs and other larger-sized butterflies.
Goldenrod can be extremely aggressive and tends to form monocultures and near-monocultures in parts of its native range. It often outcompetes other species when this occurs, in part because it not only seeds a great deal, but also spreads rapidly via running rhizomes. The plant’s root system is very tough; plants that have been pulled out of the ground prior to freezing and left exposed atop soil have survived -14-degree Fahrenheit winter temperatures.
In some places goldenrod is considered a sign of good luck or good fortune. The plant is classified as a weed by many in North America, but it’s prized as a garden plant in Europe, where British gardeners adopted goldenrod as a garden subject long before Americans considered doing so. Goldenrod began to gain some acceptance in American gardening (other than wildflower gardening) during the 1980s.
Young goldenrod leaves are edible. Native Americans used the seeds of some species for food and chewed the leaves to relieve sore throats; roots were used to relieve toothaches. Herbal teas are sometimes made with goldenrod.
The stems and leaves of goldenrod have been dried and used in folk medicine to treat wounds and as a diuretic. The plant has been used to treat kidney ailments, inflammation, arthritis, and many other health issues. Animal testing has shown it to be effective in reducing hypertension and muscle spasms, as well as fighting infections.
Inventor Thomas Edison experimented with goldenrod to produce rubber, which the species contains naturally. Edison created a fertilization and cultivation process to maximize the plant’s rubber content. His experiments produced a 12-foot-tall plant that yielded as much as 12% rubber. The tires on the Model T given to him by his friend Henry Ford were made from goldenrod.
Clearly, goldenrod is much more than a pasture weed. Next week, a final fall plant that was important to the 8th century ruler Charlemagne.