The final yellow flower that, for me, announces autumn’s pending arrival is the tansy. This perennial flower is native to temperate Europe and Asia and was introduced to the U. S. for medicinal purposes. Tansy has also been planted in other parts of the world and in some areas has become invasive. It is also known as common tansy, bitter buttons, or golden buttons.
Tansy grows 3-5 feet tall with a main stem that branches extensively toward the top into short stems forming a relatively flat cluster of yellow flowers that look like daisies missing their white petals. Leaves are arranged on the stem in an alternating pattern and are irregularly lobed with serrated edges; they are strongly aromatic when crushed. Tansy is widely distributed because it reproduces by seed and can also spread by rhizomes and root fragments.
This flower prefers full sun and fairly dry soil. It is frequently seen along roadsides and in pastures. Because it was commonly planted in gardens it can also be found around old homesteads.
Tansy occurs in almost all parts of mainland Europe, as well as Britain and Ireland, but is absent from Siberia and some Mediterranean islands. Its widespread distribution may be partially due to the ancient Greeks, reportedly the first to cultivate it as a medicinal herb. By the 16th century it was considered to be “necessary” British gardens.
The scent of tansy has been described as similar to that of camphor with hints of rosemary, but I don’t get it. To me, it just smells funny but not necessarily foul. The leaves and flowers are toxic if consumed in large quantities; the volatile oil contains toxic compounds which can cause convulsions and liver and brain damage. Some insects have resistance to the toxins and subsist almost exclusively on the plant.
In the 8th century AD tansy was grown in the herb gardens of Charlemagne and by Benedictine monks. Tansy was used to treat intestinal worms, rheumatism, digestive problems, fevers, sores, and measles. In the 19th century, Irish folklore suggested that bathing in a solution of tansy and salts would cure joint pain. It was frequently worn at that time in shoes to prevent malaria and other illnesses. It is highly toxic to internal parasites and for centuries tansy tea has been prescribed by herbalists to expel worms. Tansy cakes were traditionally eaten during Lent because folks believed that eating fish during Lent (a common food at that time) caused intestinal worms. Although tansy is an introduced species, some Native Americans used the plant for backache, dizziness, and weakness.
Tansy has also been used in foods. People in Belgium traditionally used small quantities of crushed dried tansy leaf as culinary herb to spice up pancakes and omelets. There, tansy was colloquially known as the “pancake herb.” It can also be used as a substitute for sage. In the 19th century, whiskey magnate Jack Daniel reportedly enjoyed drinking his own whiskey with sugar and crushed tansy leaf. During the American colonial period, meat was frequently rubbed with or packed in tansy leaves to repel insects and delay spoilage.
In the 1940s, distilled tansy oil mixed with fleabane, pennyroyal, and diluted alcohol was a well-known mosquito repellent; collectors were paid five cents a pound for tansy in full bloom. Perhaps the most interesting use of tansy has been associated with death. It was packed into coffins, wrapped in funeral winding sheets, and tansy wreaths were sometimes placed on the dead. By the 19th century, tansy was used so much at New England funerals that people began to disdain it because of its morbid association with death.
The yellow flowers of autumn — fascinating, right?