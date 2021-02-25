Stretching from the prairies to the Rocky Mountains, one type of tree stands out among all others. This tree provided essential cover for early pioneers seeking shelter from a blazing sun as they crossed the prairie. Now, it provides shade for picnickers, hikers, and others enjoying the great outdoors.
Cottonwoods are massive shade trees that grow naturally throughout the United States. They have lustrous, green summer foliage that transforms to vivid yellow in fall. These deciduous trees reach 50–100 feet tall with diameters up to 13 feet. Trees have triangular-based to diamond-shaped leaves and thick, fissured bark when mature. An interesting feature is the flattened stalk that attaches the leaf to the stem sideways so the leaves have a distinctive movement in wind.
The two primary species in Idaho are the black cottonwood that occurs from northern California through the northern Rockies to Alaska, and the narrowleaf cottonwood, which grows farther south along rivers including the South Fork of the Snake.
Cottonwoods are the fastest growing trees in North America. A young tree can add 6 feet or more in height annually. Cottonwoods produce male and female flowers in separate catkins, that appear before the leaves. In spring, male trees disperse pollen (often detectable by people with allergies) on the wind to female trees to fertilize their flowers. Female trees produce tiny, red blooms that are followed by masses of seeds. The seeds are borne on cottony structures allowing them to be blown long distances. Each female cottonwood tree, depending on its size, may produce millions of seeds. These cottony seeds can create a substantial litter problem.
Seed dispersal takes place over several days for each tree, timed to coincide with peak of spring runoff, or just after the peak, so that silty locations will still be wet enough to satisfy the seeds’ immediate need for water. Seeds contain no food reserves, so must fall onto an ideal site to germinate. If the proper conditions are met, the seed begins to send down a root which follows the water table as it recedes during the seedling’s first summer.
Cottonwoods are exceptionally tolerant of flooding, erosion, and flood deposits accumulating around the trunk. The heartwood typically rots from the larger limbs and trunk of a cottonwood. If a windstorm breaks one of these hollow branches off, it can provide shelter for small animals or a hive of honeybees.
Fallen cottonwoods in a river and those along the banks are necessary components of a healthy riparian ecosystem. Cottonwood-dominated riparian areas make up less than 10 percent of the arid western landscape. Still, more than half the region’s bird species rely on these cottonwood stands during some portion of the birds’ life cycle. Moose, elk, deer, and other wildlife also rely heavily on these stands.
Cottonwoods were important to Native Americans who used all parts of the tree. Trunks were used as dugout canoes. The bark provided forage for horses and a medicinal tea. Sprouts and inner bark were a food source for humans and animals. The trees also served as trail markers and meeting places for many early travelers.
The tree’s regional significance is reflected in place names including the Big Wood River and Wood River Valley. The first wave of settlers who arrived there in the late 1800s found impenetrable tangles of heavy cottonwood logs and giant root wads piled against the river’s banks. Closer to home, cottonwoods played a small but significant role in Blackfoot’s history. The area between the Snake and Blackfoot Rivers supported many cottonwoods. Before it was Blackfoot, the village was known as Grove City and the name is still proudly claimed by local businesses and the city cemetery.