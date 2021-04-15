We’re well into spring and many homeowners are seriously involved in “cussin’ and killin’” a local weed, that in reality is a very beneficial plant.
Dandelions may be the most disliked plant in your neighborhood, but that wasn’t always the case. Only in the last 100 years or so did people decide that the dandelion was a weed. Before the development of lawns, the golden blossoms and dark-green leaves were more likely to be treasured for food and medicine, and that may help explain why the dandelion has been introduced over much of the temperate world.
Dandelion leaves are 2 to 10 inches long, simple, lobed, and form a basal rosette above a central taproot. Flowers are 1 to 2 inches in diameter, yellow to orange, open in the daytime, and closed at night. Flowers occur singly on a hollow stem, 1⁄2 to 4 inches or more above the leaves. Stems and leaves exude a white, milky substance when broken. Flowers mature into spherical seed heads sometimes called blowballs or clocks containing many single-seeded fruits called achenes. Each achene is attached to a pappus of fine hair-like material that enables wind-aided dispersal over long distances. Each plant can produce up to 20,000 viable seeds.
Dandelions rapidly colonize disturbed soil in part because seeds are able to cover large distances when dispersed due to the unique shape of the pappus. In addition, the pappus can adjust its shape depending on moisture in the air. This allows the collection of seeds to close up and reduce the chance of separation from the stem during suboptimal conditions that could decrease dispersal and germination.
Flowers are used by honeybees and other pollinators and are important in early spring when few other flowers are blooming. They are also eaten by a variety of gamebirds. The dandelion’s wide-spreading roots loosen hard-packed soil, aerate the earth, and help reduce erosion. The deep taproot pulls nutrients from deep in the soil and makes them available to other plants.
Dandelions were well known to ancient Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans, and have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for over a thousand years. Dandelions may have arrived in North America on the Mayflower, not as accidental stowaways but transported on purpose for medicinal use.
Historically, dandelion tonics have been used to help the liver remove toxins from the bloodstream and dandelions were prescribed for every illness from warts to the plague. Today, herbalists value the dandelion as a complete plant medicine and claim it is a mild diuretic providing nutrients and helping the digestive system function.
In its time, “scurvy” (a disease caused by lack of vitamin C) was as dreaded a word as “COVID” is today. U.S. Department of Agriculture data suggest dandelions probably helped alleviate this and other ailments because they have more vitamin A than spinach, more vitamin C than tomatoes, and are rich in iron, calcium, and potassium.
Dandelions were a beloved garden flower in Europe, and the subject of many poems. In the frightening New World, the cheerful dandelion flower would have been a happy reminder of home to early settlers. Greens and blossoms can be eaten fresh and are best when picked early in the season. They should be used immediately after picking because the flowers close up quickly. Dandelion sap contains latex, so people allergic to latex should avoid handling fresh dandelions. Dandelions can provide a complete meal, from salad greens to dandelion quiche, followed by dandelion ice cream, washed down with dandelion wine (a favorite of my grandfather). If you over-indulge, a cup of dandelion tea is the perfect remedy to help flush hangover-inducing toxins from the body. Now, who’s interested in a nice dandelion salad?