We were facing the prospect of a beautiful June day, much too pleasant for yard work or writing this column. Fortunately, my friend Dave Stanley invited me to try out his new pedal-powered fishing kayak.
I knew that these kayaks were gaining in popularity, largely because they allow anglers to be “hands-free” while pedaling the kayak (as opposed to paddling), a distinct advantage when trying to catch fish. In just a few years pedal kayaks have gone from a relative novelty produced by a few companies to production by all leading fishing kayak manufacturers. I readily agreed to give it a try.
Pedal-drive fishing kayaks can cost anywhere from about $1,000 to over $3,000. Most models are 10 to 13 feet long, and most 12–13-foot kayaks weigh 85 to over 100 pounds. Some 10-foot models weigh 60 to 65 lbs. Pedal drives are classified as either fin drives or propeller drives. Fin drives use pedals moving fore and aft to push and pull flexible fins below the boat. Propeller drives use a circular pedal stroke (like a bike) to spin a propeller. The biggest advantage to a propeller drive is being able to instantly go into reverse by pedaling backwards, making it quicker to maneuver the kayak. Some fin drives also go into reverse but require a few more seconds and a couple more steps to change direction compared to a propeller drive.
The fin drive has to be removed from the boat before launching and returning to land. A prop drive is installed in the kayak and then lowered on the water, making it quicker to take a prop drive from land to water. Fin drives are easier to switch into shallow-water mode by simply flattening the fins against the hull while a propeller drive must be pulled out of the water before hitting bottom. Fin drives tend to be lighter than propeller drives, but a fin drive’s exposed parts may be subject to dirt and debris while most prop drives have sealed mechanisms.
A pedal kayak is not as maneuverable as a paddle kayak. The kayak paddle allows sharp turns, spinning in place, or going backwards and sideways quickly. You’ll need a paddle to perform these maneuvers on most pedal kayaks.
Dave’s boat is propeller driven and is 12 feet long and 3 feet wide. According to the manufacturer, the assembled weight is 116 lbs. This weight includes the hull, hardware, seat, accessories, and pedal console. However, a different report indicated the assembled boat weighed 85 lbs.
His boat has three flush-mounted rod holders, an oversized stern tank well, storage under the seat, an anchor system, beverage holder, side pockets, and a spacious forward hatch. A clip on the side of the hull secured a backup paddle. The pedal drive and seat are removable for transport and storage. Most fishing kayak models appear to be packed with handy convenience features including accessory tracks, cushioned floor pads, and plenty of rod holders.
Dave’s’ kayak glided silently through water while providing a stable and comfortable sit-down or stand-up fishing platform. The controls are simple and in just a few minutes I was comfortable using the boat. I found the kayak to be exceptionally stable but not as maneuverable as a float tube or pontoon boat in tight spaces.
We were fishing for bass and bluegill and they like to hide out around trees, stumps, and submerged brush. It was often challenging to maneuver the kayak in these areas. Still, we had little trouble catching fish and enjoyed a great day on the water.
Pedal kayaks are basically bicycles that float on water. Depending on your fishing style and water, they can be a great angling option.