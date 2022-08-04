The forecast called for darn hot weather over the next week. It occurred to me that fishing during that period would be best enjoyed at higher elevations with lots of shade and water.

With that in mind, my wife and I set out to scout an area we had fished and camped in some 30 years ago. I remembered it as a cool, shaded area along a mountain stream with reasonable fishing. We packed a picnic lunch and our dogs and headed for the mountains north of Mackay.

Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

