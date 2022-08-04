The forecast called for darn hot weather over the next week. It occurred to me that fishing during that period would be best enjoyed at higher elevations with lots of shade and water.
With that in mind, my wife and I set out to scout an area we had fished and camped in some 30 years ago. I remembered it as a cool, shaded area along a mountain stream with reasonable fishing. We packed a picnic lunch and our dogs and headed for the mountains north of Mackay.
A stop at Mackay Reservoir allowed us to exercise dogs and admire the reservoir’s beautiful surroundings. We pushed on, taking another side trip to the Challis Earthquake exhibit north of the reservoir. More on that subject in a later column.
I was ready to find some fishable water and my wife was looking forward to sitting in the shade and reading her book so we headed for the upper Big Lost River. The upper Big Lost rises at the confluence of the North Fork and East Fork Big Lost Rivers, deep in the Pioneer Mountains. This river’s drainage provides a high-quality stream fishery supporting brook trout, rainbow trout, cutthroat trout, and mountain whitefish. The scenery is outstanding.
As we traveled along the river, I noticed that the water seemed higher than I expected. We found a picturesque, shady spot for a picnic lunch and watched storm clouds start to build, cooling the temperature a bit. All in all, it was turning into a wonderful day. The way things were going I figured trout were in my immediate future.
We continued up the valley, my wife happy to look at the mountains and myriad of wildflowers along the roadway. I kept looking for fishable water but a scarcity of fishermen and a rapid flowing river began to pop some red flags.
We followed a dirt road along a tributary of the Big Lost. The scenery was beautiful, the wildflowers remarkable, and the water looked a little more promising. I slowed to pull into a small meadow along the creek when I realized the meadow was full of campers. Oh well, there’s lots of country so on we went. The same thing happened at the next meadow and the next. It was obvious that this area had been discovered over the last 30 years. In fact, it rather resembled a sprawling KOA and something to avoid at all cost.
We dropped downstream to another somewhat isolated spot I remembered. The river in that area offers some deep pools and I hoped it would also provide some fishing opportunity. I pulled into a parking area and saw one angler getting his flyrod ready. Another individual pulled in a few minutes later to check water conditions. We all agreed that the water was higher than expected with only a few pockets that might be fishable. As we talked and looked over the river, storm clouds continued to build over the Lost River Range and we noted that part of the country was going to get wet that day.
It was getting late and that stretch of the river only offered a limited area that could be effectively fished, so I left the river to the angler, and my wife and I headed home. I had come to fish but never broke out a rod, let alone make a cast. I started the day with hopes of catching a few trout while cooling off in a high mountain stream. I ended the day without fishing at all but still considered our trip a wonderful success. The scenery and wildflowers alone made for an enjoyable day. I also learned a lot about water conditions and “people pressure.”
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.