The late evening and nighttime melody my wife and I enjoy this time of year suggested the topic of today’s column. So, I’ll start with one of the fiercest (my brother likely still has the scars in his head to prove it) and most common avian predators, the great horned owl.

Great horned owls occur across North America and much of Central and South America. Although they are most commonly associated with newer-growth woodlands, swamps, orchards, and agricultural areas, they are also found in a wide variety of deciduous and coniferous forests. In some areas, they prefer old-growth stands. Regardless, their home range normally includes some open habitat like wetlands, pastures, or cropland, as well as forest. In drier habitats great horned owls may use cliffs or juniper for nesting and roosting. Because they are such habitat generalists, great horned owls can also be commonly observed in wooded parks, suburban areas, and cities.


Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

