The late evening and nighttime melody my wife and I enjoy this time of year suggested the topic of today’s column. So, I’ll start with one of the fiercest (my brother likely still has the scars in his head to prove it) and most common avian predators, the great horned owl.
Great horned owls occur across North America and much of Central and South America. Although they are most commonly associated with newer-growth woodlands, swamps, orchards, and agricultural areas, they are also found in a wide variety of deciduous and coniferous forests. In some areas, they prefer old-growth stands. Regardless, their home range normally includes some open habitat like wetlands, pastures, or cropland, as well as forest. In drier habitats great horned owls may use cliffs or juniper for nesting and roosting. Because they are such habitat generalists, great horned owls can also be commonly observed in wooded parks, suburban areas, and cities.
As you might expect, given all of the different habitats they occupy, great horned owls have one of the most varied diets of all North American raptors. Common prey items include rabbits, hares, mice, coots, voles, rats, gophers, chipmunks, squirrels, marmots, skunks, house cats, porcupines, ducks, rails, other raptors, crows, ravens, doves, and starlings. They may also feed on reptiles, insects, fish, invertebrates, and occasionally carrion. Although these owls are usually nocturnal hunters, I have observed them hunting during the day. Daytime hunting is probably most common when they are feeding nestlings. Additionally, when food is scarce, they may begin hunting in the evening and continue into the early morning; in winter they may also hunt during daylight hours.
The great horned owl is the heaviest owl in Central and South America and is the second-heaviest owl in North America; only the snowy owl is larger. Its size can vary considerably across its range, with northern populations being largest and more southernly populations (e.g., California, Texas) being smallest. This owl is characterized by its barrel-shaped body, large head, and broad wings.
The great horned owl is one of the earliest nesting birds in North America. They will often adopt a nest built by another species. Great horned owls typically nest in trees such as cottonwood, juniper, and pine. These owls will also use cavities in live trees, dead snags, deserted buildings, and cliff ledges. They also have been reported to occasionally nest on the ground.
Great horned owls roost in trees, snags, thick brush, cavities, ledges, and human-made structures. You may see pairs roosting together near their future nest site for several months before egg-laying. Mated pairs are monogamous and defend their territories with vigorous hooting, especially in winter before egg-laying and in fall when their young leave the area. These owls are commonly heard throughout Bingham County at this time of year. Great horned owls respond to perceived threats with bill-clapping, hisses, screams, and guttural noises (not your typical “owl-hoots”), eventually spreading their wings and striking with their feet if the threat appears to increase. Trust me on this, you never want to be on the receiving end of this bird’s talons.
Great horned owls are common and widespread and adapt well to habitat change as long as nest sites and food are available. According to the North American Breeding Bird Survey, population size has been fairly steady between 1966 and 2019.
Because of their proficiency as predators, great horned owls can pose a threat to species of special concern, such as peregrine falcons, so are sometime removed as a conservation action to aid the rarer species.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
