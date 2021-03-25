Recently, my friend Amber Crapo asked me about the highest point in Bingham County and that got me thinking about our county’s geography.
Visitors may get the impression that the county is basically flat farmland bisected by a beautiful river, as they drive through Bingham County on I-15. To a large degree, that’s true, especially for that portion of the county west and south of Blackfoot. Driving east provides a different perspective as a traveler quickly enters sage and juniper covered foothills that are precursors to much taller ridges and, indeed, mountains.
The Blackfoot Mountains form a small range east of Highway 91, angling from NW to SE. The range’s western slopes climb about 2,400 feet above the Snake River while the eastern slopes rise about 600 feet above the Willow Creek and Blackfoot River drainages. Much of the area is private property, including most of the range’s notable landmark, Taylor Mountain. This mountain was named after Sam Taylor, an early settler and brother of Matt Taylor who built a toll bridge over the Snake River at Black Rock Canyon. This area eventually developed into the city of Idaho Falls.
Leaving the Snake River Plain near Firth, a traveler heading east will soon encounter a climb that takes them onto Presto Bench. From there, a traveler could head northeast and explore Wolverine Canyon, an area that features sites for hiking, camping, and other recreational activities. An alternative route to the southeast takes our traveler to higher country above the Blackfoot River slashing a dark, brooding canyon through the basalt on its way to meet the Snake River. It’s this route that will eventually take the traveler near, but not to, the highest point in the county.
Getting back to our main topic, what are the highest points in Bingham County? It depends somewhat on who you ask or which website you consult. Before diving into this little puzzle, I asked several long-time residents of Bingham County what they thought the highest point was. I was surprised at the variety of answers which included Taylor Mountain, Sheep Mountain, Higham Peak, Stevens Peak, and Mount Putnam. Similarly, I was surprised to find different answers when I looked the topic up online. I even found different elevations listed for the same high points.
After reviewing numerous websites and topographic maps I came up with some reasonably consistent data, although actual elevations can vary depending on source. Birch Creek Mountain at 7,486 feet appears to be the second highest point in Bingham County, while Sheep Mountain at 7,451 feet is #3. Rounding out the top five are #4 Meadow Creek Mountain at 7,425 feet and #5 Taylor Mountain at 7,404 feet. For those of you that might be wondering, yes Mount Putnam towers over all of those at an elevation of 8,809 feet but is just south of the Bingham County line so that landmark is claimed by Bannock County.
What about the highest point? One website claims “Bingham County’s highest elevation is … 7,507 feet which ranks it 34th in terms of highest elevations when compared to a total of 44 counties in Idaho.” A mountain climbing website declares the highpoint of Bingham County is 7,550 feet and marked by a USGS benchmark. A third website also reports 7,550 feet and ranks this point 30th of high points for all 44 Idaho Counties.
Although elevation reports may differ, it appears safe to conclude that the highest point in Bigham County is located in the Blue Ridge area of the Blackfoot Mountains, is over 7500 feet, and has been referred to as Blue Ridge, Blue Mountain, and Blackfoot Benchmark but does not appear to have an official name.