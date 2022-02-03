My wife and I brought home a German short-haired pointer puppy in early January. Since then, we’ve heard more than a few remarks expressing concern about how difficult puppies are to raise and/or train.
I never viewed raising a puppy as very difficult but I know it is intimidating to some, so let’s discuss what to do with a new puppy. Although I’m writing this for potential bird dog owners, much of my advice also applies to family pets.
Before purchasing a pup, a little homework is necessary to help ensure you get the dog you are hoping for. First, decide on a breed and pick a reliable breeder. Ask to see pedigrees for the litter’s mother and father. Most of your pup’s abilities are dependent on genetics so this will get you off on the right foot. Also, ask to see both parents and ask if both parents hunt. For folks wanting a family pet, picking a good breeder should increase the chances of getting a healthy pup.
Second, check to see if the breeder starts socializing the puppies. When we selected our shorthair puppy, she was playing with her littermates in the family’s living room. A couple of weeks later we returned to pick up the pup and she was again in the living room playing with the other puppies. The young pups were being exposed to a home, people, and young children at an early age. This made introducing our puppy to her new home much easier.
Wait until the pups are 5-6 weeks old and have developed personalities and an interest in their surroundings before selecting a puppy. Bring the pup home between 7 and 9 weeks of age (7-8 weeks is optimal), if possible. The next few weeks are absolutely critical for developing a good bird dog, or simply a good family dog. Give your pup time to become adjusted. Make sure the pup has lots of play time and opportunity to get to know its new family. Use a crate or kennel in your home at least for the first few weeks to help the pup get used to their new surroundings and as a safe resting place. Don’t screw this part up! Socializing your new puppy is incredibly important if you want a productive bird dog; proper socialization and good genetics provide a solid foundation for developing your dog. Keep your puppy in the house as much as possible; let it interact with family members and other animals.
You may be tempted to walk your new puppy around the neighborhood or greenbelt. Don’t do it. Some trainers suggest getting young dogs out in the field when they are 8-10 weeks old. I’m sure the experience is great for the pup but doesn’t outweigh the risk. Parvovirus is everywhere and presents a real threat to young dogs. This virus is highly contagious and spreads through contact with an infected dog or contaminated objects. Puppies ages six weeks to six months are the most susceptible. Puppies are vaccinated against parvo at approximately 6, 8, and 12 weeks of age. They are vulnerable to the disease until they have received all three shots in their vaccination series; take extra precaution during this time. You will have plenty of time for excursions after your pup is fully vaccinated and a little older. Don’t rush things.
Informal training can begin soon after the puppy gets home. Integrate commands into daily activities — “come” and “kennel” and “no” are three commands that the puppy can start getting used to. With preparation and the right attitude puppies are fun. This column is puppy-approved; our new pup sat quietly in my lap the entire time I wrote it.