It would be a rare spring or summer fishing trip in eastern Idaho that didn’t result in observing an osprey or two. This species is unique among North American raptors for its diet of fish and skill at catching them. Ospreys are commonly seen soaring over the Snake River and standing on their huge stick nests throughout much of Bingham County. The name “Osprey” first appeared around 1460, apparently related to the Medieval Latin phrase for “bird of prey” avis prede.
The osprey is the second most widely distributed raptor species (the peregrine falcon is number one), and is one of only six land-birds with an international distribution. It is found in temperate and tropical regions of all continents, except Antarctica. North American ospreys breed from Alaska and Newfoundland south to Florida. These birds migrate to Central and South America for winter, with migration routes following broad swaths of the eastern, interior and western U.S. An osprey may log more than 160,000 migration miles during its 15-to-20-year lifetime. Scientists recorded one osprey taking 13 days to fly 2,700 miles from Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., to French Guiana, South America. Locally, ospreys are found near most of Bingham County’s rivers, lakes, and streams.
Osprey habitat includes almost any expanse of relatively shallow, fish-filled water. Ospreys are unable to dive more than about three feet below the water’s surface, so they normally use fairly shallow water for fishing and hunt deep water only where fish school near the surface. Ospreys possess a reversible outer toe that allows them to grasp their prey with two toes in front and two behind. Barbed pads on the soles of the birds’ feet help them grip slippery fish. When flying with fish, an Osprey usually lines up its catch head first for less wind resistance.
Osprey nesting habitat must include an adequate supply of accessible fish within a maximum of about 12 miles of the nest. Osprey nests are built of sticks and lined with bark, sod, grasses, vines, algae, and various other materials. The male usually obtains most of the nesting material and the female arranges it. Nests on artificial platforms, especially in a pair’s first season, are relatively small — less than 2.5 feet in diameter and 3–6 inches deep. They normally use the same nest each year so after generations of annually adding to the nest, osprey nests can be 10–13 feet deep and 3–6 feet in diameter — easily big enough for a human to sit in (but please don’t attempt this).
Eggs do not hatch all at once. Instead, the first chick emerges up to five days before the last one. The older hatchling dominates its younger siblings, and can claim much of the food brought by the parents. If food is abundant, chicks share meals in reasonable harmony but in times of scarcity, younger ones may starve.
In North America, more than 80 species of live fresh and saltwater fish account for 99 percent of the osprey’s diet. These fish are usually 6–13 inches long and weigh less than a pound. The largest catch on record weighed about 2.5 pounds. On rare occasions, ospreys have been observed feeding on fish carcasses, birds, snakes, voles, squirrels, muskrats, and salamanders.
In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the main threats to osprey populations were egg collectors and hunting. Osprey populations declined significantly in many areas in the 1950s and 1960s due to the toxic effects of DDT on reproduction. This pesticide interfered with the bird’s calcium metabolism resulting in thin-shelled, easily broken or infertile eggs. Fortunately, these hawks do well around humans and numbers rebounded following a ban on DDT.