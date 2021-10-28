Praying mantises were pretty common in Bingham County this year, but every time I saw one, I was reminded of a campy science fiction movie about earth-based soldiers fighting giant insects on a far-off planet. Indeed, with their large eyes, oversized front legs, and predatory appearance, these insects look malevolent.
Mantises are distributed worldwide in temperate and tropical habitats. They have triangular heads with a pair of antennae on flexible necks that, in some species, can rotate their heads almost 180°. They have two bulbous compound eyes and three small simple eyes. Their eyes afford a wide field of vison and precise stereoscopic vision at close range. Their elongated bodies may or may not have wings, but all mantises have forelegs that are greatly enlarged and adapted for catching and gripping prey. The mantis’ upright posture, while remaining stationary with forearms folded, has led to the common name praying mantis.
Mantises are mostly generalist ambush predators that only feed on live prey within their reach, although a few ground-dwelling species actively chase their prey. Once it’s within reach, mantises strike quickly to grasp their victim using their spiked raptorial forelegs.
Mantises normally live for about a year. In cooler climates, they lay eggs in autumn then die. Eggs are protected by hard capsules and hatch in spring. Although females eating their mates after breeding is a well-known behavior, only about a quarter of male-female encounters actually result in the male being eaten. Adult males typically outnumber females at first, but their numbers may be fairly even later in the adult stage, possibly because females eat the smaller males independent of breeding.
Mantises normally prey on other insects, but larger mantises sometimes eat smaller individuals of their own species, as well as lizards, frogs, fish, and small birds. In fact, praying mantises catch and eat birds on every continent except Antarctica. Remember my column on hummingbirds where I wrote that larger predators are too big and slow to prey on hummingbirds? Here’s the rest of that story. By far, the most common bird snatched by mantises (70% of reports) were hummingbirds, and of the hummingbirds, the ruby-throated hummingbird, the most common hummingbird east of the Mississippi River, was the most frequent victim.
Mantises generally protect themselves by camouflage. Most species are cryptically colored to resemble foliage or other backgrounds, allowing the insect to avoid predators and to more efficiently capture their prey.
Some early civilizations, including Ancient Greece, Egypt, and Assyria thought mantises had supernatural powers. The Greeks believed mantises had the ability to show lost travelers the way home; in the Ancient Egyptian Book of the Dead, the "bird-fly" is a minor god that leads the souls of the dead to the underworld.
Two martial arts that were independently developed in China have movements and fighting strategies based on those of the mantis. These arts are today referred to (both in English and Chinese) as “Northern Praying Mantis” and “Southern Praying Mantis.” Makes sense, I guess.
Mantises are commonly kept as pets. Because the insect’s lifespan is only about a year, people who want to keep mantises often breed them. In 2013, at least 31 species were kept and bred in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, and United States.
Now, a word to the wise. Gardeners wishing to avoid pesticides may encourage mantises in the hope of controlling insect pests but mantises do not have key traits of biological pest control agents. That is, they don’t specialize in a single pest insect and don’t multiply rapidly in response to an increase in such a prey species. Instead, they are generalists, preying on both harmful and beneficial insects. Regardless, the praying mantis is an incredibly interesting insect.