It was a dark and stormy night (don’t you love it when a story start this way). Actually, it was late evening with snow flurries over 50 years ago, but I remember it as if it was yesterday.

My friend’s father had just acquired two new-fangled winter fun machines and we were going to try them out. There were two of us on each machine and we had a blast ripping across snow-covered hay fields. But this was New England where fields were separated by stonewalls often bordered by shrubs and trees. We had split up and were riding in adjacent fields; because of the stonewalls we couldn’t see each other. What were the odds that both machines would try to blast through an opening in the stonewall dividing the fields at exactly the same time? Apparently, that night they were 100%.

Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

Recommended for you