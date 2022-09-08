It was a dark and stormy night (don’t you love it when a story start this way). Actually, it was late evening with snow flurries over 50 years ago, but I remember it as if it was yesterday.
My friend’s father had just acquired two new-fangled winter fun machines and we were going to try them out. There were two of us on each machine and we had a blast ripping across snow-covered hay fields. But this was New England where fields were separated by stonewalls often bordered by shrubs and trees. We had split up and were riding in adjacent fields; because of the stonewalls we couldn’t see each other. What were the odds that both machines would try to blast through an opening in the stonewall dividing the fields at exactly the same time? Apparently, that night they were 100%.
That’s when I received my first lesson in the advantages of walking (or snowshoeing) over riding. But I admit to being a slow learner and it took decades as well as numerous injuries for that lesson to sink in.
During that time, I rode everything from trail bikes to ATVs for work and play and have the scars to prove it. Now I restrict my modes of travel to the quads I was born with. I go slower and cover less country but have fewer accidents and see a lot more. I also get to enjoy the peace and quiet of my surroundings.
I reflected on my early adventures with motorized recreation on a hike earlier this summer. One evening in early August, my young bird dog and I were hiking a trail open to horses, mountain bikes, and trail bikes. I didn’t think we would encounter anyone because of the time of day and the remote setting. I was correct and we enjoyed a very peaceful walk beside a small creek. Along the way we encountered a doe mule deer with a fawn, a couple of broods of grouse, numerous wildflowers, and butterflies. My dog pointed her first grouse.
If I was riding a horse, I likely would have seen the same sights although maybe not all of the grouse because some flushed when I stopped to photograph a songbird. But what if I was riding my mountain bike or a trail bike? I might have noticed a couple of wildflowers and probably would have crushed a butterfly resting on the trail. Mostly I would have missed the little things that can make a hike so pleasant.
I repeated the exercise the next day on a different trail with much the same result. My pup and I took a longer hike and had a very peaceful excursion. Wildflowers and butterflies brightened our route. A particularly acrobatic red-tailed hawk provided entertainment. While returning to camp my shorthair decided to tussle with a fairly large bull snake. I quickly called the match a draw and we continued on our way.
As my pup stopped to drink at a shaded spring, I again considered my mode of travel. On a bike I would have likely glanced at the red tail and noticed some flowers and butterflies as I zoomed by, but I certainly would not have fully appreciated their presence along the trail. Moreover, I wouldn’t have taken anywhere near the number of photos that I snapped that day if I had been riding rather than walking.
One more thought occurred to me as I reached camp, tired and sweat-soaked. Would I have gotten the same exercise using one of the other legal forms of travel on those trails? Nope, not even close.
The next time you’re out and about, walk don’t ride. You’ll be thankful you did.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.