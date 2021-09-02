You’re sure to have “one of those days” if you spend much time in the outdoors. You know what I mean, a day starting off full of promise and adventure only to end as a disaster. If you’re very lucky, the day may close on a positive note rather than a continual catastrophe.
This was one of those days. My friend Dave Stanley and I decided to scout a favorite elk hunting spot. We were well-prepared for a long day in the mountains but the heavy fog we had to navigate to start the trip was a portent of things to come. We finally broke through the fog but our relief was short-lived, that stuff ahead of us wasn’t fog, it was smoke over the mountains we intended to explore.
Access to the area was via a rough, rocky 4-wheel drive trail so we brought Dave’s UTV. The second ill omen we encountered was discovering that our access road to the trail had been closed to public use.
Dave and I unloaded the UTV along a second access road, then packed our gear and headed off. We eventually encountered an intersection with a locked gate and immediately noticed a couple of bald-faced hornets rumbling around the UTV’s cab while we parked by the gate to check our map. We ignored warning number three. I got out to take a few photos when I was stung on my wrist, twice. Turns out, bald-faced hornets have a smooth stinger so they can get you more than once. After an appropriate outburst of foul language and a couple of chuckles from Dave we were ready to go. Then the engine died. Dave was able to restart the vehicle as a few additional hornets showed up. Apparently, we had parked near a nest.
So, we ignored our fourth warning and continued up a forested valley in hopes of finding a road that would bring us to the adjacent valley which was where we wanted to be. We enjoyed a nice ride but missed the connecting road. Meanwhile, my wrist began to swell and ache like the devil. This was not your average bee sting.
Eventually we headed back down the valley with a stopover at a group of abandoned miners’ shacks. This site was worth exploring and I needed some Benadryl from the first aid kit. After some exploration and medication, we began our ride back to the truck. I still wanted some scenery photos down by the hornet hangout, but several of the assassins showed up as soon as Dave stopped. No time for photos.
We knew of a third road that accesses our elk spot and decided to check it out. The trip back to the truck was smoky but otherwise uneventful for most of the journey. Dave stopped at a gate just 10 yards from the pickup when the UTV died again. It refused to restart and there was no way the two of us could push that thing onto the trailer. Did I mention that Dave had shoulder surgery just a few weeks before?
The problem seemed be a dead battery. Luckily, we had a jumper kit along allowing us to start the machine and quickly drive it onto the trailer. We finally decided to reflect on the day’s warning signs and then abandoned our efforts to scout the elk spot. To soothe our wounded pride and salvage something from the day, we decided to try a little fishing on the way home. What could possibly go wrong?
Fortunately, nothing went wrong. We enjoyed some fantastic fly fishing and decided to try the scouting trip again in a couple of weeks. Oh, my wrist hurt for a week.