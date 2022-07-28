One tale has it that a common bird species in Idaho, and much of the U.S., owes its presence in North America to a group who wanted America to have all the birds mentioned by Shakespeare. Although a popular story, this claim has been questioned and apparently traced to a 1948 essay in by naturalist Edwin Way Teale whose notes suggest it was speculation.

Whatever the case, there seems to be agreement that several introduction attempts were made in the late 1800s, most notably in New York City and Portland, Ore. Earlier releases apparently failed, but the 1890 New York and Portland introductions were quite successful. Because of these efforts, more than 200 million starlings now range from Alaska to Mexico, and that is not necessarily a good thing.

Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

