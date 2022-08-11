Songbird fledglings are flitting about, marking the time of year I commonly hear the question “what are those little brown birds in my yard?” Truth of the matter is, I don’t know, at least not without a little more information.
“Small and brown” can describe the juveniles and females of a myriad of songbird species so it’s important to take a closer look if you really want to know. Let’s see if I can provide some useful pointers.
Bingham County is rich in songbirds, particularly because of the presence of the Snake and Blackfoot rivers and numerous canals. These waterways, plus backyard bird feeders and city and county parks, result in an abundance of various songbird species. Still, it’s been my experience that little brown birds usually fall into one of three groups; siskins, finches, or sparrows and all are common throughout much of Bingham County.
Pine siskins nest in open coniferous or mixed forests, but also inhabit parks, cemeteries, and suburban woodlands. While they often feed in open forest canopies where cone seeds are plentiful, they’ll also forage in deciduous forests and thickets, grasslands, weedy fields, roadsides, and backyard gardens and lawns. They are attracted to backyard feeders offering sunflower and thistle seeds. A small delicate bill and traces of yellow on the wings help identify this species.
There are two common finches in Bingham County that often qualify as little brown birds (females and juveniles only, males are quite colorful) and are frequently seen at backyard feeders. The house finch was originally a bird of the western United States and Mexico. In 1940 a small number of finches were released on Long Island, after failed attempts to sell them as cage birds. They quickly started breeding and spread across much of the United States and southern Canada within the next 50 years. A conical bill and blurry streaks down the belly help identify this species.
A bit less well known than the house finch, the Cassin’s finch is found in the mountains of western North America. Small flocks forage in evergreen forests and groves of quaking aspen as well as in backyards and parks. Along with range and habitat, a good way to identify them is by the species somewhat “peaked” head shape and thick, straight-edged bill. Streaks down the belly appear more well-defined than those of a house finch. Cassin’s finches come to sunflower seed feeders and visit many kinds of fruiting shrubs, including cotoneaster, serviceberry, and grape. They are common in my apple orchard.
Finally, we come to the sparrows. There are many sparrow species that can be categorized as little brown birds, but the house sparrow is one of our most common birds. Their constant presence around homes makes them easily ignored. They are frequent visitors to backyard feeders, where they eat most kinds of birdseed. This sparrow has a relatively stout bill; females are the epitome of a “little brown bird,” plain buffy brown overall with dingy gray-brown underparts and their backs are noticeably striped with buff, black, and brown colors.
The white-crowned sparrow can also be fairly common at times. The black-and-white head, pale beak, and gray breast make the adult males one of the easiest sparrows to identify in North America. That is not the case for females and juveniles that are very plain, characterized by a relatively small pink-orange bill and rusty brown stripes on the head.
Tools are available to help wildlife observers. Binoculars, bird identification books, and especially the Merlin Bird ID app (it’s free) can help identify these birds, but details are important. The size and shape of the bill, colors, especially subtle colors, and general habitat can all provide clues to determining the species.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.