Songbird fledglings are flitting about, marking the time of year I commonly hear the question “what are those little brown birds in my yard?” Truth of the matter is, I don’t know, at least not without a little more information.

“Small and brown” can describe the juveniles and females of a myriad of songbird species so it’s important to take a closer look if you really want to know. Let’s see if I can provide some useful pointers.

Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

