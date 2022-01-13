Have you ever wondered what happens in your back yard or pasture in the dark of night? Sometimes we find a few clues during the day, perhaps some tracks, droppings, or a splotch of blood. We find just enough information to make us wonder about things that go bump in the night.
My wife and I own a few acres outside of town. After selling our horses several years back we decided that the best and most interesting use of our land would be as wildlife habitat. We enjoyed seeing songbirds, pheasants, and squirrels and thought planting additional trees and shrubs would attract more wildlife.
It wasn’t long before we observed new species of songbirds and quite a few more fox squirrels. A dead chicken or two suggested we had fox or racoons but we never saw them. We also found the occasional splotch of blood on the ground and a few tracks indicating a deer or two had wandered by. Still, we had no real idea what happened when the sun went down.
We discussed these matters occasionally and one day I mentioned I might like to set up a trail camera to better understand wildlife use of our property. I knew trail cameras were being used in wildlife studies and thought they might shed a little light on our wildlife situation. Miraculously, Santa Claus brought me one for Christmas that year and I wasted no time in setting it up.
The first time I reviewed the camera’s photos I was astounded to see white-tailed deer and fox staring into the camera. I was so impressed that I went out and bought a second camera to provide more thorough coverage of our wildlife habitat. The second camera helped confirm that we didn’t just have a deer occasionally passing through, we actually had a small herd that visited almost every night. Not only that but the herd contained two large bucks, explaining the damage to one of my dogwood shrubs.
Over the last couple of years, we have photographed many deer, red fox, raccoons, skunks, three species of owls, and even mice (which is why we have the owls) at night. We have photos of bucks fighting and fawns bedding. We have learned that deer start showing up in October and a few hang around until June. They are mostly nocturnal but a few stay around during the day if they are not disturbed. Even though we have chickens, the foxes seem more intent on hunting mice while the raccoons are interested in sunflower seeds and corn I put out for the pheasants and to keep squirrels away from my bird feeders.
Of course, we also get some interesting daylight photos including shots of a ruffed grouse that showed up this fall. That poor bird must have been very confused because, as far as I know, the closest ruffed grouse habitat is probably at Wolverine, many miles from our home. We have also documented a goshawk taking a collared dove and an overly ambitious sharp-shinned hawk trying to take a hen pheasant. It was unsuccessful.
Trail cameras are not overly expensive. A fairly good one can be purchased for around $100. They are easy to use and a great tool for documenting wildlife use around your home.
On a related note, I do not use trail cameras for hunting. I know they are popular for that activity but I believe a good hunter should also be an accomplished naturalist with the ability to read signs and assess wildlife activity patterns in their hunting area. But, around home, farm, or ranch to document wildlife use or maybe even livestock movement, hey I’m a big fan.