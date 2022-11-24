Last week I wrote about political influence on fish and wildlife agencies. This week I’ll address the efforts of private organizations to affect wildlife management policy.

In Washington, non-hunters reportedly now hold a 5-4 majority on the state’s fish and wildlife commission. Last March, they succeeded in closing the spring bear season despite guidance from Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife staff indicating the hunt was ecologically sustainable. This action may alarm many hunters but it is merely a symptom of a larger problem, the influence of private groups on state fish and wildlife agencies. Some of these groups are strongly pro-hunting, others strongly anti-hunting. As hunter numbers decline nationwide, it’s likely that the influence of these groups will increase.


Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

