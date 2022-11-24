Last week I wrote about political influence on fish and wildlife agencies. This week I’ll address the efforts of private organizations to affect wildlife management policy.
In Washington, non-hunters reportedly now hold a 5-4 majority on the state’s fish and wildlife commission. Last March, they succeeded in closing the spring bear season despite guidance from Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife staff indicating the hunt was ecologically sustainable. This action may alarm many hunters but it is merely a symptom of a larger problem, the influence of private groups on state fish and wildlife agencies. Some of these groups are strongly pro-hunting, others strongly anti-hunting. As hunter numbers decline nationwide, it’s likely that the influence of these groups will increase.
Strong pro-hunting groups have been around for some time and include respected organizations like the Idaho Wildlife Federation and Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. Other pro-hunting groups are relatively new to the wildlife management arena and are often focused on relatively narrow subjects including predator control and promoting agendas of special interest groups. Similarly, some anti-hunting groups have been around for years (PETA, Humane Society of the U.S.) while others have recently organized. They all seem to have one thing in common, a desire to influence state fish and wildlife agency programs, often ignoring sound science to pursue their own goals.
The organization “Washington Wildlife First” formed to change Washington’s management of its fish and wildlife from a focus on consumptive use to “an ethic that values science, respects nature, and prioritizes the preservation of natural ecosystems.” More broadly, the group “Wildlife For All” is campaigning to reform state wildlife management agencies to be “more democratic, just, compassionate, and focused on protecting native species and ecosystems.”
In contrast, pro-hunting organizations like “Sportsmen’s Alliance,” “Idaho Sportsmen,” and “Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife” are working to maintain their perceptions of how state fish and wildlife agencies should operate, emphasizing a focus on game animals. As a general rule, these two groups don’t like each other.
The Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies recently concluded that groups like “Wildlife For All,” “Sierra Club,” “Sportsmen’s Alliance” and others all have a role to play in how we manage fish and wildlife through the 21st century. That seems reasonable but given that hunters and anglers provide the majority of funding for wildlife agencies and the proliferation of wildlife-oriented groups wanting to influence wildlife management policy as well as their often-adversarial nature, here’s the big question. How do state wildlife agencies legitimately involve non-hunting citizens with an interest in wildlife but who don’t contribute financially to conservation? Just as important, how do agencies remain relevant as hunter numbers diminish, non-consumptive wildlife use increases, and fish and wildlife habitat continues to be lost or locked up?
Director of Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) Tony Wasley recently noted that less than 3% of Nevadans engage in any kind of hunting activity. Only 8% of the state’s wildlife species are hunted. So, NDOW is challenged with getting resources from the other 97% of Nevada citizens to manage the other 92% of the species. My guess is all states face this challenge.
A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service survey indicated that currently only about 5% of Americans, 16 years old and older, hunt. That’s roughly half of what it was 50 years ago and the decline is expected to continue. In contrast, other activities, including birdwatching, hiking, and photography are quickly increasing. The one thing that remains unchanged for most fish and wildlife species is the need for quality habitat and sound management of the species and habitats. Whose wildlife is it and how are we going to provide for these needs?
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
