Willows are common throughout the west and often taken for granted. Still, this humble plant includes about 400 species of deciduous trees and shrubs normally found on moist soils in cold and temperate regions of the Northern Hemisphere. Some willows are tall shade trees but others, particularly artic and alpine species, are low-growing shrubs; for example, the dwarf willow rarely exceeds 2.5 inches in height, although it spreads widely across the ground.
Willows have a watery bark sap, soft but usually pliant, tough wood, and slender branches. Willows also tend to have large, fibrous, and often stoloniferous roots (stems that grow at or just below the soil surface that can sprout new plants). The leaves are usually elongated, but may also be round to oval, often with serrated edges These leaves exhibit a variety of greens, ranging from yellowish to bluish colors. Willows are dioicous, so male and female flowers appear as catkins on separate plants. Catkins are produced in early spring, often before the leaves develop. All buds on a branch are lateral; no absolutely terminal bud is formed. Buds are covered by a single scale that is usually fused into a cap-like shape.
Willows are among the earliest woody plants to leaf out in spring and the last to drop their leaves in autumn. Leaf out can occur as early as February depending on climate, and is stimulated by air temperature. If daytime highs reach 55 °F for a few consecutive days, a willow will attempt to develop leaves and flowers. Leaf drop in autumn occurs when day length shortens to approximately 10.5 hours, which varies by latitude (as early as the first week of October for boreal species and as late as the third week of December for willows growing in far southern areas).
Willows are terrific soil-binders. Growing along the banks of countless creeks and rivers, their fibrous roots help prevent soil from being washed away. These trees and shrubs are also used as food plants by many animals, including the larvae of butterflies. Ants may be commonly found on willows that are inhabited by aphids. The ants collect aphid honeydew, a sugar-rich sticky liquid secreted by aphids. After a long winter, willows are among the first plants to provide nectar and pollen to honey bees. The loud buzzing of these bees around my willows marks my official start of spring.
Willows also provide important and highly digestible browse for moose and elk. Beaver appear to relish these plants and songbirds commonly use them for nesting. Livestock will browse in willow thickets and use these areas for shade on hot summer days.
Leaves and bark of willow have been mentioned in ancient texts from Assyria, Sumer, and Egypt as a remedy for aches and fever. The ancient Greek physician Hippocrates wrote about its medicinal properties in the fifth century BC. Throughout North America, Native Americans relied on willow as a staple of their medical treatments for providing temporary pain relief. In 1763, the Reverend Edward Stone reported the plant’s medicinal properties to the Royal society, which published his findings. A little over 60 years later, the active extract of the bark, called salicin, was isolated to its crystalline form by a French pharmacist, and an Italian chemist.
I know, boring stuff, but here’s the important part. In 1897, a German chemist created a synthetically altered version of salicin which caused fewer digestive problems than the natural substance. The new drug was formally named acetylsalicylic acid, but we know it more commonly as Aspirin. This gave rise to the incredibly important class of drugs known as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. All from the very humble willow.