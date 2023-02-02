We are safely ensconced in winter 2022/23 and it’s turning out to be a fairly tough one. By now, many folks may be suffering from a little cabin fever, perhaps even getting so desperate that they are fondly remembering swatting mosquitos, pulling weeds, and mowing the lawn.
There is no need for despair, southeast Idaho offers lots of opportunities for outdoor winter experiences. Let me suggest a few.
Wildlife watching: It’s fairly easy to spot wildlife wintering in southeastern Idaho. The area around Springfield Lake affords terrific views of swans and other wintering waterfowl. Similarly, numerous song bird species can be seen along the Snake River; McTucker is a great spot to view owls, eagles, and other raptors. Areas near Blackfoot are used by big game as winter range, but don’t approach too closely to avoid stressing the animals.
Photography: Who can argue with the beauty of a winter scene? Photography can easily be combined with wildlife watching. You don’t need a fancy camera. I have a friend that takes great photos on his cell phone despite my constant encouragement to get a good camera.
Hikes on a green belt: Local greenbelts in Blackfoot, Firth, and Shelley are open during winter and normally kept snow-free. These hikes provide opportunities for wildlife watching, especially for eagles along the Snake River.
Skiing: Kelly Canyon and Pebble Creek are local ski areas within about a 45-minute drive of Blackfoot. Mink Creek offers cross country skiing opportunities. Located just 7 miles outside of Pocatello, the East Mink Creek Nordic Center is a popular ski and snowshoe area with about 12 miles of groomed trails. The Nordic Center is operated by the City of Pocatello through a special use permit with the United States Forest Service and with volunteer services of the Pocatello Cross-Country Ski Foundation. You can rent ski equipment.
Snowshoeing: There are many local opportunities for snowshoeing. If you enjoy snowshoeing, try the East Fork Nordic Center. You can rent snowshoes for $7 per day.
Sledding: Take your kids/grandkids. Snow covered hills are easier to find in Bingham County this year compared to many past years.
Ice fishing: I’ve covered ice fishing several times in this column so suffice to say that local waters provide some pretty good ice fishing for trout, kokanee, and perch.
Fly fishing: Many local rivers are open and offer some exciting fishing. Opportunity will depend largely on access and ice. Winter fly fishing requires more preparation compared to other times of the year. Dressing in layers and a good pair of waders are important. Check with local fly shops and fishing buddies for information on the most effective flies for the water you are planning to fish.
Our area is subject to bouts of inclement weather; high winds, blowing snow, and icy roads are all possible throughout the winter. I’ve had more than one planned outdoor trip canceled because of weather conditions. So, it’s best to be flexible and realize there are indoor activities that can complement outdoor adventures and these are not subject to weather conditions. For example, folks that enjoy fly fishing can use the time to tie flies and look over/replace fly lines and leaders. Anglers in general might consider making a fishing rod, there are some great how-to videos and books on the topic. You can take online courses in photography or other outdoor activities, often for free. Hunters and shooters can use the time to inventory shooting supplies and maybe do some reloading.
In short, there is lots to do over the winter months in southeastern Idaho and the diversity of possible activities is sure to meet the needs of most outdoors people. So go outside, have some fun.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
