Long before characters in the Game of Thrones proclaimed “Winter is coming,” a small bird carried the same message to people throughout Bingham County and much of the nation.
This bird is the dark-eyed junco, “snowbirds” of the middle latitudes. Their arrival during autumn forewarned of winter’s onset and was so understandable that early ornithologist, John James Audubon, called the species “snow bird.” The dark-eyed junco is one of the most common birds in North America, found from Alaska to Mexico, and California to New York.
Juncos come in a variety of colors. East of the Great Plains, juncos tend to be all gray and white but they appear in various subdued colors in the West. Juncos of different color phases have separate summer ranges, but in winter several types may occur in the same flock. Some of these color phases were considered different species until the 1970s but that is no longer the case.
The Oregon junco is the most widespread subspecies in western North America and the junco we commonly see in Bingham County. The head of the adult male varies from black to medium gray, wings are gray or brownish gray, and the back and sides vary from dark brown to reddish brown to pinkish. The lower belly is white. A female looks similar, but with paler color.
Dark-eyed juncos breed in forests across much of North America at elevations ranging from sea level to more than 11,000 feet. They are often found in coniferous forests including pine, Douglas-fir, spruce, and fir, and also in deciduous forests including aspen and cottonwoods. During winter and while migrating juncos use a wide variety of habitats including open woodlands, fields, parks, yards, and gardens.
Dark-eyed juncos are primarily seed-eaters. At feeders they seem to prefer feeding on spilled seed on the ground. During the breeding season, dark-eyed juncos also eat insects including beetles, moths, butterflies, caterpillars, ants, and flies.
The female chooses the nest site, typically a depression on sloping ground or amid the tangled roots of an upturned tree. Locally, I have found them nesting in mixed shrub and conifers on gentle slopes in Wolverine Canyon. Occasionally, juncos nest above the ground on horizontal branches, window ledges, and in hanging flower pots.
Nests can be quite variable depending on where they are built. Sometimes ground nests have a fine lining of grasses or pine needles. Other nests may be built on a foundation of twigs, leaves and moss, then lined with grasses, ferns, hair, and moss. Both parents feed the nestlings. Young leave the nest 9-13 days after hatching; adults normally produce1-2 broods per year, sometimes 3.
When foraging, dark-eyed juncos typically hop on the ground, pecking or scratching at leaf litter, but sometimes fly up from the ground to catch insects from tree trunks. Male juncos are territorial in summer, chasing off intruders in rapid flights accompanied by excited calls. During winter, dark-eyed juncos form fairly large flocks but also forage with sparrows and bluebirds. Junco flocks typically have a pecking order, and earlier arrivals tend to rank higher in the group than later arrivals. My trail cameras indicate juncos begin feeding well before sunrise and long before other species.
The oldest recorded dark-eyed junco was at least 11 years old when it was recaptured and rereleased during banding operations in West Virginia in 2001.
Dark-eyed Juncos are numerous and widespread, although the North American Breeding Bird Survey reports that populations declined about 1.4% per year between 1966 and 2015, resulting in a cumulative decline of 50%. Partners in Flight estimates a global breeding population of 200 million with 81% spending some part of the year in the U.S., 65% in Canada, and 7% in Mexico.