THOMAS — It may not have looked pretty, but the Snake River boys’ basketball team knew what was on the line and when the time came to put forth their top effort, it flowed out of the players and onto the floor as they disposed of the visiting Teton Timberwolves Friday by the final of 53-38, giving Panther coach Bob Coombs his 500th win at the school.
It wasn’t like the Panthers were ever in trouble during the game. After all, they held leads of around 10 points for the majority of the game, including when the two teams went to the locker rooms for halftime, leading 25-16.
The Panthers just seemed to know how to push that lead up to 15 on a number of occasions, but just couldn’t quite put the Timberwolves away for good.
There are always points in a game you can look at and determine that it was a crucial play, one way or another, but not so in this contest. It was just two teams that battled for the majority of 32 minutes of play and it was more about what they were playing for and that is their beloved coach, who was searching for win number 500 at Snake River, something that may never be seen in Idaho prep basketball again.
“There is just too much moving around from school to school in this era, coaches wanting to move up to the 5A classification for more recognition or whatever,” Coombs said. “The days of a coach coming to a school and staying there for his entire career are pretty much over.”
He went on to add that a lot has to do with what administrations come and go as well. They don’t always look at the big picture of how the student-athletes are doing in relation to how they perform at other schools. A chance to stay in one place for 29 years just doesn’t come along every day of the week.
His tenure has included the chance to coach all four of his sons, the youngest being a freshman starter on this year’s team and has included Brad, Tyler and Chandler, all of whom were impact players of one type or another during their playing days at Snake River.
“The three coaches in my life that have pushed me the hardest were my dad, coach Mark Hubbard and coach Greg Stevens of Bethany College,” Coombs said. “My dad instilled in me a love for basketball and coaching, coach Hubbard gave me a chance to play college basketball, and coach Stevens was relentless in his pursuit of me to come and play at Bethany College.”
Without those three individuals, there may not have been a 500-win career at Snake River High School.
He also mentions his wife, Terisa, who has stood by his side for all of the years coaching and raising their family and supporting him through the good times and bad times.
In any case, Coombs is now a coach who has won 500 games at one high school in one career in the state of Idaho, averaging nearly 17 wins per season and winning five state championships along the way.
The first quarter of the Friday night game against Teton saw the Panthers open up quickly, but the lead was cut down when Teton made a pair of three-pointers and the Timberwolves would take the lead after eight minutes of play, 10-8.
That is when the Panther defense made its presence felt, forcing some turnovers and turning them into easy buckets in what became a very physical game, especially inside. The Panthers were up to the task and gave as good as they got and it translated into a 17-6 second period advantage and a halftime lead of 25-16.
The two teams were pretty even in the third period, with Teton posting a 12-11 edge, but that only seemed to spur the Panthers on to a big fourth period, one in which they outscored the Timberwolves 16-10 and the final of 53-38.
The worst thing that you could say about the Panthers’ effort on Friday night may have been their free throw shooting, but they were still able to hit 12 of 23 for the night and while they expect better of themselves, it was good enough to carry them to the win.
With the win, the Panthers find themselves at 14-2 on the year and heading into conference play where they will begin with a game against American Falls.
TETON 10 6 12 10 — 38 SNAKE RIVER 8 17 11 16 — 53
Individual scoring
Teton (38): Jarom Heuseveldt, 13; Braxton Hess, 5; Thomas Heuseveldt, 6; Ty Brown, 10; Davis Wood, 4
Snake River (53): Luke Higginson, 4; Connor Fitzgerald, 10; Kooper Keller, 8; Rylan Anderson, 1; Cole Gilbert, 10; Keegan McCraw, 8; Marcus Coombs, 12