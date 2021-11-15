BLACKFOOT — It didn’t take long from the time a certificate of occupancy was presented Friday morning to the opening on Monday for customers to start lining up both inside and at the drive-through outside at Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, 1314 Parkway Dr. in the Riverside Plaza.
Kenny Prestwich, the founder of the Costa Vida chain, was on hand at the Blackfoot location for the opening of the 95th Costa Vida operation, including three in Canada.
Costa Vida will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and will be closed on Sundays.
Keith Crockett is the owner of the Blackfoot store along with Richard Silcock, both from Burley with both of them running the Burley operation as well.
Prestwich, who started the company June 7, 2003, in Layton, Utah, said the freshness of the food that’s served at Costa Vida is what sets them apart.
“Take a look at that kitchen we opened up over there, every single thing you’re going to eat comes from scratch,” he said. “If it’s the pork, we cook the pork all night long and we shred it in the morning. Sauces are all made from scratch every day, desserts are made from scratch every day, all of it is made from scratch so the recipes are always somewhat difficult but you know you’re going to get some fantastic food.”
The only problem with the use of fresh ingredients, Prestwich said, is that sometimes peppers might be a little bit hotter during some seasons than others.
“Sometimes being fresh, it does change with the kind of produce that comes in the back door, but that shows you we are everyday fresh,” he added.
Prestwich said Costa Vida locations have done very well in Pocatello, Chubbuck, Rexburg, Idaho Falls, and Boise. They looked at Blackfoot as an “in-between” location.
“It’s been a very good day, a very good opening,” Prestwich said of the Blackfoot debut. “It’s not the strongest but probably one of the top 15. For the first few hours I feel very good about it.
“Small towns are that way, they’re very supporting. We want to make sure we have a good relationship with the community, be in good standing with the community, support the community at large. We very much like to be a part of the community.”
Crockett said that in the past Costa Vida has been focused on bigger cities, but both he and Silcock are from Burley and they wanted to get an operation going in a smaller town.
“Blackfoot has always been on our radar, we have roots here as well,” Crockett said. “The one in Burley has done great so they were more than willing to have us come to Blackfoot, and I think Blackfoot’s going to outdo Burley in terms of support.
“So far we’ve had an incredible welcome. Long before we opened we’ve had people stopping by from Blackfoot thanking us for coming to town. I grew up in Burley, but this has been more of a hometown feel than I think I’ve ever experienced.”
Crockett said the Blackfoot location has 35 employees with a need for more day crew workers.