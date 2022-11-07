The Blackfoot City Council heard a proposal from Eric Bucklein on behalf of the Citizens Water Advisory Board about recommendations they could make to city residents to begin the process of conserving water that is available. The council voted to approve the recommendations made by the board at their Nov. 1 meeting.
Mayor Marc Carroll commended the plan for being a reasonable approach to water conservation.
“Having a plan like this, and not making it a draconian kind of approach and mandating it right now,” Carroll said. “Getting people to start buying into conservation and showing the residents the wisdom behind conservation would do an awful lot for us.”
Bucklein said there’s a total of nine members on the board, and they worked to brainstorm ideas that could conserve water.
Blackfoot Water Superintendent Princton Lee was at the meeting during the decision-making process for the board to bounce ideas off of and provide advice.
“Conservation is kind of a slog,” Lee said. “People hear the word conservation and sometimes they think, oh great, here's government overreach.
“It's just trying to make use of a resource that's really kind of finite,” Lee said. “We can only take so much water out of the ground, and that resource takes a long time to be replenished.”
In total there were 12 recommendations proposed by the Water Advisory Board, but the city wants to be able to reach out to the relevant parties directly with that information.
The primary proposal the board brought forward was that the city council institute a program of community public outreach and education for water conservation, with the primary vehicle for that information being through the city's website and Facebook page. They also recommend public service announcements that local advertisers could run, hopefully free of charge, and the city could direct people to those announcements. Another aspect of this would be an in-school education program, with the goal being to educate children on the water cycle and how the aquifers work.
The second recommendation by the board is to adopt a citywide recommendation for odd and even residential watering days.
“One of our criteria was that it would have a positive impact on deferring or maybe eliminating or reducing the need for increased investment in water infrastructure,” Bucklein said. He referenced how sometimes in the warm months when people across the city are watering there will be a drop in water pressure, and this measure would hopefully reduce days where that occurs if enough people choose to follow that.
The third recommendation would be for the council and the Planning and Zoning Commission to consider new guidelines for limiting the amount of green space when new commercial development is installed.
“It doesn't just mean paving everything,” Bucklein said. “What about using rock scaping and selected plantings, bushes, shrubs that are low water demand?” This is a practice called xeriscaping, where plants that need little water replace water intensive green grass.
In front of City Hall, as part of the Blackfoot library's new developments, they plan to implement a xeriscaped portion next to the front entrance.
The next recommendation they made was to redesign the residential water billing paper, where instead of it being sent on a postcard sized piece of paper an alternative is adopted where conservation information is included, along with “anything important that the city feels that water consumers should be made aware of.”
The fifth recommendation would be converting the selected public grass recreation fields managed by the city away from the culinary water system to surface water irrigation. Bucklein pointed out how the soccer fields, Veterans Cemetery and Oak Grove Cemetery have proximity to surface water canals. He said that it would be a matter of working out what claims might be on surface water conduit that the city could also use.
“That would put less peak demand on the culinary water system, which would put off the need for adding additional pumping capacity and would also help reduce when the overflow pumps kick on,” Bucklein said. “They have a huge surge in electrical demand and it costs the city more electricity.”
The next recommendation is to develop an educational outreach that is specific to commercial and industrial customers. What information that would contain still needs to be worked out. One example Bucklein used was that a car wash could recycle some or all of its wash water.
“There's technology for that,” Bucklein said.
The next recommendation made would be creating a xeriscape demonstration garden at the existing community garden location. This could give residents who are redoing their landscaping ideas on how to implement xeriscaping.
Bucklein said that would be a collaborative effort that would involve a lot of community stakeholders, landscapers. He suggested it could involve master gardeners in Blackfoot as well as experts with the University of Idaho.
Another recommendation is that the city provide or produce some sort of guide booklet to residential xeriscaping and low water use, geared toward individual residents.
The final recommendation Bucklein wanted to talk about was continuing the radio equipped water meter deployment, which allows monitoring the water usage on local addresses.
“It can instantly give a readout to an excessive water use that could be related to a leak,” Bucklein said. “It can give interested residents almost instant real time visibility into what their water consumption is.”
Lee thinks these proposals are something that can be reevaluated and updated as time goes on. He hopes this will happen on a yearly basis.
“It's just the beginning,” Lee said. “Different technologies are gonna come out, different strategies are going to be implemented. Some things that they recommended may work really well, some may not work very well. So it should be updated and refined.”
“If this drought condition does continue,” Bucklein said, “it would be smart for us to have something in place ahead of time to mitigate the impact that will have on us.
“It's simply just a forward thinking view to husband a precious resource,” Bucklein said.
