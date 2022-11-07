Water storage tank
The City of Blackfoot’s 2.2 million gallon water storage tank on Mitchell Lane.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

The Blackfoot City Council heard a proposal from Eric Bucklein on behalf of the Citizens Water Advisory Board about recommendations they could make to city residents to begin the process of conserving water that is available. The council voted to approve the recommendations made by the board at their Nov. 1 meeting.

Mayor Marc Carroll commended the plan for being a reasonable approach to water conservation.


