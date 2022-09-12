side by side UTV
Buy Now

Craig Reese stands next to his UTV, also called a side by side, which is now legal for him to take on city streets.

 Photo Courtesy Craig Reese

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot City Council approved an ordinance at their Sept. 6 meeting that will allow ATVs and UTVs to be used on city streets. This was publicly noticed in the Sept. 9 edition of the Chronicle and the ordinance went into effect on that date.

This ordinance was originally introduced on the agenda of the July 5 city council meeting, recommended by Craig Reese and Kriegh Perkes. The council agreed in concept with the idea so they tasked Garrett Sandow, city attorney, with putting together a draft ordinance based on state code requirements.

Recommended for you