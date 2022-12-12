The Blackfoot City Council approved allocating the remaining funds for an intersection improvement project at its Dec. 6 meeting that will improve the safety of the intersection of Highway 91 and Meridian Street. Once the project is completed, the two roads will meet at a T intersection instead of a V.

“They’re gonna be realigning that intersection so it’s safer,” said Scott Murphy, street and sanitation superintendent. “It’ll be better. It’ll be a safer intersection as far as visibility for sight distance.” Murphy said that it will also be safer for cars to make the turn.


