The Blackfoot City Council approved allocating the remaining funds for an intersection improvement project at its Dec. 6 meeting that will improve the safety of the intersection of Highway 91 and Meridian Street. Once the project is completed, the two roads will meet at a T intersection instead of a V.
“They’re gonna be realigning that intersection so it’s safer,” said Scott Murphy, street and sanitation superintendent. “It’ll be better. It’ll be a safer intersection as far as visibility for sight distance.” Murphy said that it will also be safer for cars to make the turn.
This project is being coordinated and funded with the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC). The total cost of the project comes out to $570,000, with the city paying $41,838 of that cost, the rest being covered by LHTAC grant money.
The remaining funds the city owed on the project was just $4,000, which the council approved at the meeting. Now that the city has gotten its funds allocated ahead of time, the project can move forward in 2023.
At the end of fiscal year 2022, LHTAC evaluates what projects are ready to begin and have dirt moved so that they can line up their projects with the amount of money that’s been allocated. Some cities don’t have funds allocated for its projects.
“What I’m doing is getting our money lined up and already put in,” Murphy explained, “so that they can go ahead and see that our project is already ready to move forward.”
Murphy said that now that the funds have been allocated, moving forward on the projects is “all in LHTAC’s hands now.”
At this point, LHTAC will put out a bid to construction companies. Those companies will place their bids and LHTAC will make the selection on what company will take on the project.
LHTAC is also working with the city on the Fisher Street project, but two separate companies could take both of the bids for the projects, or the same company could get both of the bids.
The city hopes this project will be completed within the next year.
“It just depends. Theoretically, if a construction company gave the lowest bid on both of those projects they would get it,” Murphy said.
“I mean it would make sense for a construction company to bid well on both projects,” Murphy said. “Then they have more work in the same area at roughly around the same time so it would be a lesser cost as far as mobilization for the construction company.”
“But whether that happens that way, I don’t know,” Murphy said.
Murphy won’t know what the detour route will be and if they allow partial access to half the street until LHTAC releases to them a traffic control plan. Whether people will have some access during the project “depends on the way their traffic control engineer designs it.”
Murphy said that once this project is completed, it will be a safer intersection for drivers in the city.
“It’s just gonna be a safer intersection for the citizens of the city,” Murphy said. “That’s my job as a street department superintendent is to make changes where needed and to make things as safe as possible for the residents of the city of Blackfoot.”
