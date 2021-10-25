BLACKFOOT — All but two candidates for Blackfoot City Council answered questions from the audience Thursday afternoon during the first of two candidate forums sponsored by the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce at the Bingham Senior Citizens Center.
Incumbent councilman Chris Jensen is running for re-election and will be facing challenges from Sean Williams and Matthew Wright for Seat #1. Williams and Wright were unable to attend Thursday’s forum. Councilman Layne “Skip” Gardner is seeking to retain his Seat #2 position and will be facing Mike Krehbiel, and both of them appeared at the forum.
The second mayoral and council forum sponsored by the Chamber will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center. Another separate mayoral candidates forum is scheduled Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. at the Blackfoot Public Library. Highlights of questions and answers from the council candidates from last Thursday’s forum are as follows.
Should it be mandated that all government employees get the COVID vaccination?
Jensen noted that Blackfoot did not put in a mask mandate, saying he believes that is a personal choice. “Each individual needs to look at that personally, I think it is a freedom issue,” he said. “Smallpox and polio were a totally different virus. COVID will always mutate, smallpox and polio we could eradicate because they don’t do that.” Despite the fact that he received vaccinations as a condition of his employment, Jensen said he doesn’t think that should be a condition of employment. “I don’t think that should be the government’s job telling us how to run our own bodies and our own lives.”
Krehbiel said vaccinations are a personal decision. “The Constitution gives the right to decide if you want a vaccine or not,” he said. “It should not be mandated by the government as to whether they tell you how to take care of your own medical (issues). I’m against mandates.”
Gardner noted that he has friends who have died from COVID, and everyone in the room has been affected by COVID. “Vaccines are a miracle,” he said. “I will mask up if I meet with someone wearing a mask. If private employers want their employees to vaccinate, that’s their right, if they want them to have a mask that’s their right to do that. We could have eliminated this long before if everyone had been vaccinated but it’s still a personal choice.”
What would you do to increase revenue, public transportation, sidewalk improvement, and recreation for seniors and school children?
“Every year property taxes go up, that increases revenues,” Krehbiel said. “The main thing that needs to be done is to in-fill all available property within the city, fill those areas first with houses, which is happening at this point which costs city taxpayers less money in infrastructure to do in-fill than it does to reach outside the city.
Annexation is a great deal but it’s got to be done as it moves slowly out. If we go out and reach out it costs the taxpayers more money to get the infrastructure out there.” He added that sidewalks are the property owners’ responsibility.
Gardner agreed that developers are responsible for sidewalks. “As for annexation, the developer is responsible for infrastructure also through impact fees. The persons you need to actually talk about your taxes are your local representatives and senators, they have more effect on that than the city council or mayor. You talk about mandates, we have to deal with the mandates that come from the state legislature.”
Jensen also agreed that sidewalks are the property owners’ responsibility. and the people renting the property are basically paying the property owner back. “We are seeing many voluntary annexation requests. There have been very few involuntary annexations the over last few years with islands of non-city within the city, most are voluntary, they want to be part of the city, they want those services.”
How many actual dollars of the city budget is dedicated to road maintenance? Would you increase or decrease or leave it alone?
Gardner said he couldn’t give an actual dollar amount. “As far as increasing the actual dollar amount, that comes down to are you willing to pay for it, what are you willing to pay for?” Gardner said there is a five-year plan in place right now as far as which city streets get attention next, “so it’s not like that’s not being done, it’s one of those processes that takes time and money.”
For street repair, Jensen said, the city has a computer program the street department maintains that lists streets, street conditions, whether it’s a main or secondary road, and every so often the city does a traffic study. He said the city has dedicated around $1.2 million to road maintenance. “We have two ways to fund it, with money from the state through gas tax and a levy for street repair. Those two things make up the entire street budget,” Jensen said. “It used to be with $1.2 million we could do a lot with it, but with rising costs of oil and asphalt $1.2 million does almost nothing. We’re already pretty high up there (in taxes) and I really don’t want to raise taxes any more. Yes, I would love to be able to say with $2 million we’re going to fix every street in town. I don’t think today it would even do it. We’ve got to take it one piece at a time. We have a plan, you plan the work you work the plan.”
Krehbiel said streets are one of the main things he wants to deal with. He talked of a conversation he had with Mayor Marc Carroll about a street near his business. “We have a street maintenance budget and street repair and maintenance budget,” Krehbiel said, adding that Carroll told him the city only has $60,000 a year in the budget to repair streets, which Carroll confirmed. “That needs to increase,” Krehbiel said. “You can’t even fill all the potholes that need to be filled for $60,000 a year. We need to decrease some of our expenses, some of the departments might need to have some of their money taken out to repair our streets.”
What is the biggest problem Blackfoot faces?
“I could go through a myriad of things that we discuss on a regular basis as a council, taxes always falls in there,” Jensen said. “Our budget is fairly lean. The biggest thing we’re going to be facing in the next few years is growth. We have a large amount of homes going in this year, over 1,000 scheduled in the next couple of years, that’s a huge hit. We’ve got to upgrade our sewer treatment plant, that’s the main thing because that (growth) dominoes down to everything else. (Growth is) coming and it’s going to hit hard because we are being asked constantly to annex property so houses can be built.”
Krehbiel said fiscal responsibility is the biggest issue, with public safety and infrastructure needing top priority. “Police, fire, sewer, water, roads are the main things people are paying taxes for. Those items need to be taken care of first before we start taking care of other issues first.”
Gardner addressed concerns over growth. “We’ve got to decide as a city how big we want to be,” he said. “You can see up and down the valley the growth. If we want to look like Idaho Falls and Ammon that’s a possibility, if we want to be that big. I really don’t want to turn into another Idaho Falls and Pocatello, that’s why I’m here in Blackfoot. The thing that’s going to stand in the way of any growth is water, drinking water. The city goes through constant checks of water quality, water rights. We are at the limit of our water rights right now, and to buy them is next to impossible.”
If renters don’t keep up the property, isn’t it up to the landowners’ responsibility to do so?
“Actually, it is, and the city does have a minimum maintenance ordinance, which in the last two years I believe they have not enforced it as it should be,” Krehbiel said. “But it is the property owners’ responsibility to take care of the property but it’s also the renters’ responsibility to be respectful to the property owner. It cuts both ways on that.”
“As a property owner of rentals, I’m the one ultimately responsible and I take responsibility for my rentals,” Gardner said. “It’s a difficult decision. It’s very difficult when you get a renter in there and they don’t take care of the property. It’s next to impossible to evict them because of the laws the legislature has passed and that makes it very difficult for the property owner to go through that particular process. Ultimately it is up to the property owner, hopefully you have good tenants. COVID has put a lot of restrictions on whether you can evict.”
“Up until 12 years ago we didn’t have a minimum maintenance ordinance. We had one but it had no teeth, we had no way to enforce anybody to maintain their property,” Jensen said, adding that he was on the council when it implemented a minimum maintenance ordinance. “Yes, it is the property owners’ responsibility. it’s not the city’s. If they’re a decent renter, they should take care of it. But ultimately it is the property owners’ responsibility.”
It has been proposed by some to move law enforcement to the county as a responsibility. What is your position on this?
“As a city taxpayer, we also pay for county police,” Krehbiel said. “I don’t know if it’s ever been studied as to whether if you take the city’s police department and integrate it within the county department, is that going to be cheaper? It’s certainly going to require less cars, I believe. We have county officers that patrol city streets because the city taxpayers are also paying for county but the county taxpayers are not paying for any of the city officers. I would actually really like to take a look at it, have a study on it and see if it would be feasible to do it.”
“City and county detectives work together, so that’s one area where they’re working together right now,” Gardner said. “Keep in mind the city pays quite a bit of money to be in with the county right now. I would be opposed to going with straight county as far as in the city. I think the money we spend for the police force is money well spent.”
Jensen said he looked at the matter when he first joined the council because it was suggested by a number of citizens. “I reached out to every city in the state of Idaho who’d done that.” He said for those cities it worked for a while before they started losing officers and it took longer to respond to calls. “Every city that has done that except for a couple has wished they’d never gotten rid of their police force because to put a police force back in place is a lot more expensive. To say we’re going to get rid of our officers, you’re going to leave the city of Blackfoot up to the county sheriff’s department who covers one of the largest counties in the entire state, and they may have a dozen or so officers patrolling. It wouldn’t work.”