Five Bingham County athletes — including three from Firth and two from Blackfoot — made the all-area girls’ track and field team named by the Post Register.
Addison Trent, Tara Butler, and Kynzie Nielson from Firth made the team. Hadley Humpherys and Whitney Christiansen were chosen from Blackfoot.
Hadley Humpherys, Blackfoot sr.
Humpherys placed in the top three all season in both throwing events, including winning discus at Boise Relays, winning shot put at the 4A District 6 championships and placing second in each event at the 4A state meet. She had a season best 39 feet in shot put and personal best 131-1 in discus.
Tara Butler, Firth sr.
Butler won all but one meet in high jump, clearing 5-2 to repeat as 2A state champion. In pole vault, she won four meets and had a personal best of 9-6. She also reached state in pole vault and long jump, placing third and ninth, respectively, for the third place Cougars.
Addison Trent, Firth sr.
Trent claimed four medals at the 2A state meet for the third time in her career: winning long jump (personal best 17-5.5), placing second in the 200 (26.35), contributing to a third-place finish in the 4x200 (1:47.79) and a fourth consecutive state title in the 4x400 (4:07.27). She placed first in all four events at the 2A District 6 championships and surpassed 17 feet twice in long jump.
Whitney Christiansen, Blackfoot jr.
Christiansen broke 59 seconds twice for the 400, including a personal best 58.25 for third place at the 4A state meet. At the 4A District 6 championships, she won the 400, placed second in the 200 and was part of the winning 4x400. The Broncos placed fourth at state in the 4x400 in 4:14.83.
Kynzie Nielson, Firth fr.
Nielson concluded an impressive high school track debut with 2A District 6 titles in the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and 4x400 and medals in all four at the 2A state meet: sixth in the 800, fifth in the 1,600 (personal best 5:33.31), third in the 3,200 and contributing to Firth’s fourth consecutive 4x400 state title. She also ran a personal best 2:24.12 on May 7 in the 800 at the BYU Invitational.