The Christmas Tree Fantasy board is inviting all Bingham County residents to the annual event being held in the Needlecraft building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot.
The Christmas Tree Fantasy’s opening day will be Wednesday, Nov. 30, and will continue to Saturday, Dec. 3.
The theme this year is “We Need A Little Christmas” and will feature beautifully decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, and a Gingerbread house display. Other Fantasy activities include the “Christmas Boutique”, a Christmas Sweet Shoppe, and food available from the “Fantasy Cafe” during Fantasy hours.
While there, Fantasy-goers can enjoy entertainment provided by local individuals and groups with Christmas in their hearts. There will be large raffle baskets on display to be raffled off on Saturday.
Kids of all ages will be included as well. Those under 12 will have the chance of winning a candy jar filled with candy and other items. They submit their guess as to the number of items in the jar, and the one closest to the correct number of items gets to take the huge jar home with them. Santa has indicated that he plans to attend the Christmas Tree Fantasy at various times during Fantasy week. He is looking forward seeing all the children.
On Tuesday, November 29th, a Christmas Tea will kick off the festivities. The cost is $20 and is a ticketed event. Please contact Jaeme Freeman at 208-680-0501 for tickets. The tea is being sponsored by Bingham Memorial Hospital and will begin at 5 p.m. The Christmas Tea is a special event and features beautiful, decorated tables centered around Christmas. These festive tables are set up by local individuals who come in on Tuesday to do their magic. One of the highlights of the evening has been a fashion show by models from “Annie Hall’s Vintage Closet.”
Background music will be filtering through the trees to set the tone for the evening.
Two other big Fantasy events are the Christmas Tree Auction held on Thursday, Dec. 1. The auction will start at 7 p.m. If you would like to bid on auction items, registration begins at 6:30 p.m. A light buffet will be available to bidders before and during the auction. The other event will be Santa’s Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 3. This breakfast is being sponsored by Blue Knight Security and is also a ticketed event. If interested, contact Susan Nalley at 208-680-6524 for ticket information. The tickets to this breakfast are $7.
Fantasy hours will be Wednesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost at the door is $2. Plan to attend to help get you and your family in the Christmas spirit with a fun event for all ages. For more information and details visit their webpage at christmastreefantasy.org.
