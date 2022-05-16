Bingham County voters will decide what candidates they want to advance to the general election Tuesday when they submit their ballot in the primary election.
The results can be expected by around 9 p.m. on the evening of the election, May 17. On the day of the vote, the polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
The ballot voters will receive will depend on what party they are registered with. To vote in the Republican primaries, voters have to be registered as a Republican. The Democratic primary is open, meaning they can request to receive that ballot no matter their party affiliation. Voters can also receive a Libertarian and Constitution Party ballot if they’re registered with that party. Unaffiliated voters can be given a particular party ballot at the polls when they sign the registration book by notifying a poll worker.
Voters can find their polling location by going to voteidaho.gov, then they’ll select “find your polling location.” From there, they’ll be directed to a page where they can put in their address, then it will show them their precinct and district information, and the address of their polling location.
The only positions that will be on the non-partisan ballot are judicial positions, meaning that voters who request this ballot won’t be able to vote on any national, state, district or county offices, unless they write a candidate in.
For voters living in the Moreland Cemetery District or the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery District, there will be override levy elections appearing on the non-partisan ballot and every other party’s ballot. Also appearing on the ballot, depending on the voter’s location, is the organization of the Eastern Idaho Regional Sewer District, in favor or against.
There are seven candidates challenging incumbent Gov. Brad Little for his nomination in the Republican primary. They are Ben Cannady, Edward R. Humphreys, Ashley Jackson, Lisa Marie, Janice McGeachin, Cody Usabel and Steven R. Bradshaw.
On the Democratic ballot, only Stephen Heidt’s name will appear as a candidate for governor, but Shelby Rognstad and Dave Reilly are challenging him for the nomination as write-in candidates.
For the Constitution Party, Chantyrose Davison is running for governor and Ryan Cole is running as a write-in candidate. For the Libertatian Party, voters can choose between Paul Sand and John Dionne Jr.
Sen. Mike Crapo has four challengers for his seat, and they are Brenda Bourn, Natalie M. Fleming, Scott Trotter and Ramont Turnbull.
The Democrats have two candidates running for Crapo’s seat, and they are Ben Pursley and David Roth. The Constitution Party has Ray J. Writz running, and the Libertarian Party has Idaho Sierra Law (also known as Carta Reale Sierra) running.
Rep. Mike Simpson also has four challengers for his seat, and they are Flint L. Christensen, Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy, Chris Porter and Bryan Smith. The Democratic Party has Wendy Norman running for the position.
Scott Bedke has two challengers for the lieutenant governor nomination, Daniel J Gasiorowski and Priscilla Giddings. The Democratic Party is running Terri Pickens Manweiler and the Constitution Party is running Pro-Life (A person, formerly known as Marvin Richardson).
There are three contenders for Secretary of State on the Republican ballot, and they are Phil McGrane, Dorothy Moon and Mary Souza. The Democratic Party is running Shawn Keenan.
Brandon D. Woolf is running unopposed in the Republican primary for State Controller, the Democratic Party is running Dianna David and the Constitution Party is running Miste Gardner.
Incumbent State Treasurer Julie A. Ellsworth is running unopposed in the Republican primary and the Democratic Party is running Jill L. Ellsworth.
Lawrence Wasden, the incumbent attorney general, has two challengers in the Republican primary, and they are Raúl R. Labrador and Arthur (“Art”) Macomber. The Democratic Party is running Steven Scanlin.
Sherri Ybarra, incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction, has Debbie Critchfield and Branden J. Durst challenging her in the Republican primary. The Democratic Party has Terry L. Gilbert running for the position.
In Legislative District 30, Julie VanOrden has Jerry D. Bingham challenging her in the Republican primary for a state senate seat. The Democratic Party is running Dave Archuleta for the seat.
For State Representative District 30 Position A, David Cannon is running unopposed in the Republican primary. For Position B, Julianne Young is running for the Republicans and Travis Oler is running for the Democrats.
For Bingham County offices, the only candidates running are on the Republican ballot. Whitney Manwaring is running unopposed for county commissioner Second District. For the Third District, incumbent Jessica Lewis is being challenged by Eric Jackson.
Pamela Wray Eckhardt is running for Clerk of the District Court, Tanna Beal is running for County Treasurer and Donavan D. Harrington is running for County Assessor, all running unopposed.
Lisa A. Rowland and James “Jimmy” Roberts are running against each other for the position of county coroner.
Jimmy Barbre is running as a write-in candidate for the Republican Party in precinct 20. Jeffery Steadman is running as a write-in candidate for the Republican Party in precinct 23.