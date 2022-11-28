The Bingham County Humane Society, first established in 1991, has been serving the community by rescuing cats and finding new homes for them since its founding.

The local Humane Society is run by volunteers and two of the core group of volunteers and cat lovers, Jennifer Andrew and Lynne Whiting, who both love seeing rescued cats get adopted out to loving families. They see many cats get abandoned by previous owners, especially when those owners move to new places. Andrew and Whiting point out that while cats show it in different ways, they get just as attached to their families as dogs do.


