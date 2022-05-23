BLACKFOOT — The Pioneer Canal Builders of Bingham County monument was dedicated on the grounds of the Idaho Potato Museum on May 21 and is now open for the public to view.
The monument is a sign with text etched in metal that honors the early pioneers of Bingham County who started work on building canals that brought water to the area and made life here possible.
“Because of the fortitude of our forefathers, using tools like this and having a lot of determination, we enjoy the beautiful valley that we live in,” said Rulon Hillam, the monument committee chairman and a member of the Sons of Utah Pioneers for almost 20 years. “There’s no way they could’ve known at that time that they were starting an effort that would escalate later on to the irrigation systems we have now and make this into the potato capital of the world, but they did it.”
The committee that organized the construction of this monument included Joel Robinson, David Williams, T. Dean Andrus, Noel Johnson and Hillam. They worked in partnership with Tish Dahman, the director of the Idaho Potato Museum.
“This is a monument that was built with love, built with kindness, and built with vision,” Dahman said.
Dahman said they are still looking for the descendants of early pioneers who built these canals to send information about their ancestors so they can add their names to the back of the monument.
“They can not do that without your help. If you don’t give them the names then they don’t have any names to put up,” Dahman said.
If you have information on your ancestors that will help them complete this monument, send a note or letter to Hillam at 358 West 200 North Blackfoot, or to Joel Robinson, 130 N 200 E Blackfoot.
Andrus spoke about the work his ancestors had to do in order to create diversion dams that would feed canals and bring water to areas where agriculture needed it. Teams of horses would pull wagons full of lumber or rocks onto the dam construction site. The wagon master’s seat had to be raised because once they had unloaded, the horses couldn’t turn around. So the team would finish their load, “and then off into the icy waters of the Snake River the team and the teamster would go,” Andrus said.
“It was a wonderful thing,” Andrus said. He said that from reading journal entries, they actually enjoyed the work.
Agriculture is what started Bingham County and without it, the county wouldn’t have the economy it has today.
“We live in a unique community and agriculture is still a big part of who we are in Bingham County,” said Commissioner Mark Bair in his remarks at the event. Bair, who has roots in agriculture, is thankful for the work the Sons of Utah Pioneers have done in trying to remind the community of that.
“But I am appreciative of (my great-grandfather) and my grandfather and my father that taught me how to appreciate the water that’s in this valley. Can you imagine what our county would be like without these canals? It would be a pretty bleak place I think,” Bair said.
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll, who is also the steward of the Idaho Potato Museum, gave remarks as well about the importance of water to Bingham County.
“In order to have a civilization you have to have water flowing through communities and through the world,” said Carroll. “I thank those pioneers, those individuals who did the backbreaking and probably heartbreaking work to bring water, to bring lifeblood, to the community.”