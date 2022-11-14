The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission is looking to fill two vacancies that have opened up recently.
Tiffany Olsen, Bingham County Planning and Development director, said the people who fill the seats should be good listeners and have an interest in developing the county.
The two seats that need filling are for District 3, formerly held by Chris Pratt, as well as the seat for District 2, formerly held by Scott Chappell.
The job of the nine Planning and Zoning commissioners is to hear zoning applications, deliberate on Area of Impact agreements, recommend changes to the zoning ordinance and play a vital role in amending and enforcing the county’s comprehensive plan. Commissioners are expected to attend monthly meetings on a regular basis which is usually held on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. and work sessions as needed. They serve a term of three years once appointed, with the option of another three-year term after that.
Commissioners also are compensated $25 per meeting, and they’re also reimbursed for mileage to the courthouse meetings.
Olsen said they’re looking for “someone who can differentiate between emotion in a testimony and focus on the ordinances and the laws that are required to be followed to determine if an application meets that minimum criteria for consideration. So someone who is motivated and interested and has the time to serve.”
Olsen said they have a wide variety of backgrounds serving on the commission. She said there are farmers, former professors, financial institution representatives, and a former school teacher.
“It’s nice to have a myriad of experiences and education so that we can apply all of those kinds of trades and skill sets to come out with really good, well vetted decisions,” Olsen said.
To be considered for the positions, county code requires the candidate to have resided in Bingham County for at least two years immediately preceding appointment. The positions being sought require residence in either district two, specifically areas east, west and southwest of the City of Blackfoot, and district three, specifically north and west of the City of Blackfoot extending to Aberdeen city limits.
If someone is unsure whether they reside in either of these areas, go to co.bingham.id.us and select Planning and Zoning, then Board Members Apply Here and finally select the links next to Target Areas toward the bottom of the page.
An application can also be acquired at the same website or at the Planning and Development office at 490 North Maple, Suite A, Blackfoot. For more information, Olsen can be contacted at 208-782-3177 or at tolsen@co.bingham.id.us.
