BLACKFOOT — The second half of the 2021 property tax is due by Tuesday, June 21, according to Bingham County Tax Collector Tanna Beal.
Normal office hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early payment is encouraged to avoid long lines or unexpected circumstances that might prevent you from making payment by the due date. Only payments that are in the office or postmarked by June 21 will be considered on time. Under Idaho Code, all late payments are charged a 2% late fee; interest is charged at the rate of 1% per month backdated to Jan. 1.
Payment options include a silver drop box near the east parking lot entrance to the courthouse for payments with a check, cashier’s check or money order. Please include your payment stub or parcel numbers. If you are coming into the office to pay, please bring your tax bills with you. If you are mailing your payment, please include the appropriate payment stub to facilitate proper credit. Payments may be mailed to 501 N Maple #210, Blackfoot, ID 83221. Please be aware that if you wait until late in the day to mail your payment, it might not be postmarked until the next day. We suggest that you mail your payment early.
Credit card and direct payments from your checking account may be made through the Bingham County website (www.co.bineham.id.us); on the home page there is a button for “pay county taxes.” There is a fee for either of these payment methods.
If additional information is needed, please call the Treasurer’s Office at 208-782-3090, 3091 or 3092.