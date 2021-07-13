BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners held a meeting with a group of local water resource specialists and a few ditch masters in order to discuss the need of a declaration of emergency regarding the current drought conditions in Idaho — more specifically, the drought conditions in Bingham County.
Spencer Larsen — a private business owner who manages six of the ditches in the area as a business venture — along with Jennifer Ellis, Alan Jackson, and Robert Olsen addressed the current status of irrigation water in the area and the impact the drought has already had on the season and what is ahead.
Larsen said that under the current rules and regulations, certain actions are not allowed including the sharing of shares, how water is transported or diverted, or the capability to subsidize surface water with ground water. All of these actions are often allowed under the declaration of a drought emergency by a board of county commissioners and starts the process to ensure that water resources are made available to those who may need them more than others.
Commissioner Mark Bair asked Larsen and Ellis if this would give the ditch companies unregulated power or if they would still be working in a set of limited extended rules. Ellis said they are limited to a set of guidelines that have been predetermined by the state of Idaho, but does allow for extenuating circumstances to be used in efforts to ensure that water is delivered to the end user, even if that means at a reduced capacity.
Bair then noted that he personally received a notice that they would be limiting the amount of water available on the ditch that his property is fed through, stating that the letter received noted that they would be rationed down to 65% of their standard allotted water to try and extend the amount of time water could be delivered.
“That was me, I sent that letter,” he said, explaining that if they do not ration the water on that respective ditch, they will only have water available for the next 30 days. He added that if the water is properly rationed they may be able to extend it up to 45 days, which although it is not ideal, it pushes closer to the end of the watering season and would still allow users to make it through July and August with water.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked if the state or anyone could potentially block the declaration and if so, what are their reasons for possibly doing so. Ellis explained that it is not very likely that it would be stopped and that it involves the Idaho Department of Water Resources, the governor’s office, and the local ditch companies. The IDWR District 1 supervisor was aware that the meeting would take place on Tuesday and had provided verbal confirmation that he is on board with the idea.
Other areas have already taken actions to declare emergencies for the impending drought, including Jefferson and Madison counties. Both counties have taken actions to limit the amount of water being used and in what fashion. The state has remained supportive of these declarations because it helps protect the farmers’ crops in the long run as well as the safety of anadromous fish such as salmon and trout.
Manwaring also confirmed with those who asked for the meeting if they had read or heard the same information as the commissioners regarding Palisades and Jackson reservoirs. According to what Manwaring quoted, the Bureau of Reclamations intends to drop Jackson to 4% total storage and Palisades to 5%, with hopes of keeping flow strong enough downstream to ensure that farmers are able to continue to water their crops.
Ellis confirmed this information and explained that after doing this, they will need a winter of more than 150% normal snowfall to recover from this drought and that Idaho has not seen water levels this low in 30 years.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the declaration of emergency for drought in Bingham County and asked each member of the group that joined in the meeting to sign the resolution so it could be included in the record with the commissioners’ signatures.
Upon questions being asked about those who flood irrigate to water their lawns, it was explained that each canal company is different and may ask different things of their shareholders, but to not panic because with enough effort and teamwork, some may see little to no alteration to their current irrigation patterns.
Robert Olsen, president of Corbett Slough Canal, noted that just because a declaration of drought has been affirmed by the commissioners it does not mean that people should panic and begin to overwater or think they will see much change. He added that this helps ensure that the large feeders are able to supply water to ranchers and farmers.
The only other request from the group is that people be patient and understanding that this is not a standard year and that decisions will be made as they are needed and that the end users do their part to conserve as much water as possible because it is a resource that is extremely limited this year.
As the water crisis continues in the Snake River Plain, conservation will start moving to the forefront of conversations. Similar to what Rigby has already done, and the conservation committee that Blackfoot is trying to form, the idea of not wasting water will become more important the longer the area does not receive any help from Mother Nature.
The signed resolution was emailed to the IDWR and Gov. Brad Little’s office following the signatures by the board of commissioners.