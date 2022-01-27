Fort Hall Tribal Chairman Devon Boyer, left, and tribal attorney Bill Bacon speak at a Dec. 17 press conference at which the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes announced they were challenging the state’s legislative redistricting plan.
The Idaho Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision Thursday afternoon, has rejected all four challenges to the state’s new legislative redistricting plan. The justices were unanimous in their decision, which was authored by Justice John Stegner. Still pending is a challenge of the congressional redistricting plan.
The four challenges came from Ada and Canyon counties; the chairmen of two of Idaho’s Native American tribes — the Shoshone-Bannock and Coeur d’Alene tribes; Pocatello resident Spencer Stucki and political candidate Branden Durst.
“We hold that Petitioners have failed to meet their burden of showing that the Commission unreasonably determined that eight county splits were necessary to afford Idaho’s citizens equal protection of the law. Therefore, Petitioners have failed to demonstrate that Plan L-3 violates either the state or federal constitutions,” the decision stated.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.