FIRTH -- A controlled burn in the Lavaside area about four miles west of Firth got out of control Wednesday afternoon and was still not under control at press time Wednesday night.
According to a press release from the Bureau of Land Management received at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Lavaside fire was approximately 100 acres and growing. The fire was moving south, being pushed by light winds from the north/northeast. Firefighters were aggressively engaging the Lavaside fire with engines and a bulldozer. Multiple agencies were fighting the blaze, including the Firth Fire Department, the BLM, Forest Service, Blackfoot Fire Department, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
The fire started around 4 p.m. Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said someone was burning a ditch or weeds and the fire got out of control.
"Initially we were telling people in the area to be ready to evacuate, but we've pulled back on that now," Rowland said.
The press release from the BLM said structures were half a mile away from the fire, which was visible from I-15 and started on private land. The fire was being fueled by grass, brush, and juniper on flat terrain.
The fire's behavior Wednesday night was listed as "active and running." There have been no reports of injuries.
Sheriff's deputies were stopping traffic on Lavaside Road heading east near the scene of the fire. Flames could be seen licking higher than trees in the area.
Scott Denning took the opportunity to prepare for any emergency by priming the water pump outside his home on Lavaside Road with a long hose running to the house. Smoke and flames could be seen farther east from his property.
"This is as good a time as any to prime the pump," Denning said.