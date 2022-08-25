As Jeff Dalley began to discuss this year’s Snake River football team, the group he coached years ago and the club he’s back to coach again, he made one thing clear: You don’t replace Cole Gilbert. He was the Panthers’ star quarterback and an important contributor on defense and special teams, an all-around threat that graduated in the spring.
Then Dalley pointed to some 50 feet away on the Panthers’ practice field, and there was Gilbert, returning to coach these new Panthers.
“He wanted to come back and help us out this year,” Dalley said.
The problems for the Panthers are 1) Gilbert is no longer playing and 2) their other losses aren’t nearly as accessible. Gone from last year’s team, which reached the 3A state quarterfinals, are key cogs Zach Stailey and Carson Hawker, both running backs, Rylan Anderson and Jace Mortenson, both receivers, plus defenders Stailey, Lance Hunter, Keegan Ashley, Colby Hansen and Colton Jensen.
There’s no replacing players like those, but Snake River does have two intriguing options at quarterback: Bradley Parris and Danny Wray, who are battling for the starting job. The good news for them is they have Gilbert showing them the ropes. “It might be one of those,” Dalley said, “where it comes down to the wire before we really decide whose job it is.”
“They’re both great athletes,” Dalley said. “Both of them bring different tools to the table to make us better. So it’s just a matter of which one we feel will be the best for us this year. But either one of them could step in at any time and I’d be happy with.”
To Dalley, the other good news involves his team’s offensive line, which returns a nice batch of players: Josh Curzon, Ben Mathews, Kade England and Andru Quezada. “They’re big, they’re nasty,” Dalley said. “Just what you want in an offensive line. So I’m really excited with our offensive line and what they’re gonna do.”
Snake River will have to wait a little longer to play its first home game, though. The Panthers open the season with two road contests, first against Kimberly, then against Filer. Then, after three straight home games, they’ll play a fourth — against Marsh Valley. That’s the stretch that will decide whether the Panthers can return to the state playoffs, whether Dalley can recapture the magic of his first stint, when he won two state championships.
“We’re gonna run the ball, and we’re gonna throw the ball, we’re gonna make you adjust to us,” Dalley said, “and hopefully, we can get the ball to everybody and keep you off balance defensively. We want to be aggressive and come after people. The biggest thing is we want to be physical, we want to dominate the line and let people know that you’re gonna get four quarters of some tough football.”
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Head coach: Jeff Dalley, first season (second stint)