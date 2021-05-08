BLACKFOOT — Four-year-old Dallas Katseanes was recently diagnosed with leukemia. A Dance 4 Dallas dance workshop will be held at Snake-River High School May 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. where those who want to support this can learn dances in Beginning, Intermediate or Advanced levels.
There will be three different styles of dances they will learn including Jazz, Hip Hop and Lyrical/Contemporary. They will be able to perform at the end of the workshop. All proceeds go to the Dallas Katseanes family to help with expenses.
Instructors Tenisha Hamelin, Alexa Lewis, Jordan Dansie, and Ashlynn Wilde will be donating their time for the workshop. Snake River High School will be letting us use their facility.
The workshop is $30 and checks can be made out to Jordan Goodwin, who will get the money to Dallas’ family.
This is for all ages and ability levels. There are various places in town that have the registration forms, or you can email divadanceco@gmail.com for a form.