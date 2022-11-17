Dave Archuleta speaks at BHS

Dave Archuleta, a veteran of the Navy, speaks to Blackfoot High School students and tells them "freedom is not free."

Blackfoot High School held a school assembly on Veterans Day to honor those who have been in the service of the nation. It featured musical numbers from the BHS Choir, Band and Orchestra, as well as a keynote speech from Dave Archuleta, a former tribal court judge and a veteran of the United States Navy.

The choir opened the event by singing a rendition of the National Anthem, and the band, orchestra and combined choirs performed the Armed Forces Salute, a medley of the songs for each branch of the military. The veterans in the audience stood during their service branch’s song. The drama students honored the veterans by presenting the flag for each branch. 


