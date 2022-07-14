FORT HALL — A crowd of family and friends gathered on Tuesday, July 12, in front of the Tribal Justice Center to raise awareness for Dylan Ross Tindore, a Fort Hall man who was stabbed to death with a knife in January 2022.
The demonstration was formed because Tindore’s family say they want to see justice for him and wanted to raise awareness surrounding his death. At the time, they were told that no federal indictment had been placed against the accused, Tre Martin.
“We’re just raising awareness because a lot of people haven’t even heard his name and we want to get his name out there and let people know that he was murdered,” said Evelyn Tindore, the victim’s sister.
The case has been moved under federal jurisdiction and is now being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Martin is facing a charge of voluntary manslaughter, which comes with a maximum penalty of up to 15 years imprisonment, fines of up to $250,000 and up to five years of supervised release.
“He needs justice. He didn’t deserve this,” said Amanda Running Horse, a longtime friend of Tindore’s and mother to two of his children.
According to Evelyn, the family isn’t satisfied with the charges being brought forward and would like to see charges extended to witnesses who they allege were in the vehicle that drove Tindore around the reservation without seeking medical care for him.
They allege that before Tindore was found on Agency Road, Martin and others drove him around the reservation and didn’t seek medical attention for him.
“The people that he was in the car with he trusted very, very, very closely and they let him down. They passed all the stops they could to save his life that night,” Evelyn said.
Evelyn also said they didn’t receive information from the tribes on the status of the case. A representative of the tribes said the family missed informational meetings that were set up, but Evelyn said her family never received contact from the tribes about those meetings. The family has been contacted and received some information from the FBI.
“The FBI also has victim specialists who work directly with special agents and serve as a critical link to ensuring that victims of crimes investigated by the FBI are provided their legal rights and are connected to the necessary and critical support, services, and resources,” said Sandra Barker, a spokesperson for the FBI.
Tindore left behind family and friends that love him deeply, and are working to raise awareness of the circumstances around his death.
“He had three kids, and they’ll never know their father. They only know from what they know now. And his youngest son, if he’s ever going to remember him at all. But we’ll be there, so his name’s always known,” Evelyn said.
Tindore’s children are 12, 11 and 7 years old. If Martin were to receive the maximum prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter, the children will be 27, 26 and 22 when he is released.
Running Horse said, “There’s really no words to tell a child who’s grieving for their parent.”
Both Evelyn and Running Horse spoke to Tindore’s kindness and capacity to treat people as family.
“He would talk to you and he would go up to you especially if you’re family. He’d go up and say ‘hi sister’ and give you a hug. He always made you feel like you were loved,” Evelyn said.
“He was the type of person that before he left he’d always want a hug. It didn’t matter the situation, whether you had disagreements, he would never leave without a hug,” Running Horse said. “Everybody to him was auntie, uncle, mom, sister, brother, niece, nephew. That’s what’s hard to handle. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body to deserve what happened to him.”
Running Horse spoke to the pain she and her children were experiencing with the loss of Tindore.
“It’s changed a lot and as a parent it’s kind of the hardest thing to cope with,” Running Horse said. “It leaves a big hole, not only for me but for our kids… and not knowing what to say, or how to say it. But I guess just being there for both of them to comfort them. To remind them that even though their dad’s gone, it’s okay to talk to him.”
Running Horse also spoke to her frustration with the lack of information surrounding Martin’s court proceedings.
“Why are we not getting answers to questions we have? Why do we have to pursue when any little information helps?” Running Horse said. “It brings them a little comfort when we get answers to questions. And we want to see justice. Even if it doesn’t come, we’re gonna always still be here, fighting for it.”