Three suspects who allegedly led authorities on an 18-minute pursuit within the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on Sunday afternoon were arrested on various drug charges and other offenses, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Craig Rowland said a deputy had stopped a white van for speeding at 2:55 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 91 and Marshall Road, and occupants inside gave the deputy fake names.
The van then sped away onto Bronco Road, Rowland said. He said the occupants were switching seats, even changing drivers, and they began throwing items out of the windows.
Rowland said they turned on Sheepskin Road and ultimately had to stop the van after turning onto a two-track dirt road. Rowland said three suspects got out of the van and fled on foot. By this point, he said, several deputies and officers with the Blackfoot Police Department were involved in the response, and deputies managed to apprehend the suspects on foot in the vicinity by about 4 p.m.
Avery Galloway, 21, of Fort Hall, was charged with felony eluding, possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia. Rowland said drugs and paraphernalia had been thrown out of the windows and were also found in the van.
Jaron Goodrider, 25, of Fort Hall, was charged with destruction of evidence and resisting and obstructing.
Talia Galloway, 23, of Chubbuck, was arrested on outstanding warrants.
Rowland said an 18-year-old woman remained in the van while the others fled, and she was not charged with any crime.
MULTIPLE ACCIDENTS SEND SEVERAL TO HOSPITAL
On Friday, a little before 10 p.m., Fort Hall Fire & EMS was called to an accident on Ferry Butte and Blackhawk Road to a one-vehicle accident with no deaths but one person was transported to a local hospital. Later that same evening, a rollover accident occurred at midnight on milepost 84 on I-15 with individuals sustaining minor injuries.
On Saturday at 2:15 p.m., Fort Hall Fire responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Cemetery and Poleline Road in Fort Hall that required an individual to be cut out of the vehicle with the jaws of life and the individual sustained minor injuries. Both vehicles had two occupants inside their vehicle. According to Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King, “One patient was in critical condition and the others had minor injuries but were all transported to Portneuf by Fort Hall Fire and Pocatello ambulances.” FHFD was assisted by Idaho State Police.
Later in the afternoon at 4:15 p.m., FHFD responded to a two-vehicle accident on I-15, exit 80 in the southbound lane that sent a 78-year old female to the hospital with minor injuries. Fort Hall Fire & EMS was assisted by Idaho State Police.
King said, “Please slow down and be aware of your surroundings while driving. Weather and road conditions change frequently this time of year so please drive cautiously.”